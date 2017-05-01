North Carolina is one of the states that seems to have been moved by Verma’s repositioning. It’s considering separate plans favored by Republicans in the General Assembly and by Democratic Governor Roy Cooper. The “Carolina Cares” plan written by State Representative Donny Lambeth is the state’s first Republican proposal to include some adults not previously covered under Medicaid, but it still bears the clear stamps of conservatism. It imposes substantial premiums and a work requirement, while also providing insurance to vulnerable rural residents. In an email statement, Lambeth was adamant that the structure would not pass costs to taxpayers, but would instead split them among providers and beneficiaries, saying “this option is a win-win for the patients, the State, the providers of care and for the taxpayers of North Carolina.” It’s unlikely Cooper and state Democrats will agree to that plan as-is, but if conservative-leaning Medicaid expansion plans take hold in state legislatures, it might endanger the White House’s apparent strategy of stepping back to allow the ACA’s problems to compound on their own. Perhaps to counter the likelihood of the tide turning in favor of the expansion among the remaining states, the administration announced last week that it would help defray some of the uncompensated care costs for uninsured patients in Florida by increasing the state’s federally-backed low-income pool from about $600 million to $1.5 billion. The funds don’t come close to offsetting the missed funding from Medicaid, but they appear to be enough to tide Florida over—at least until the next renewal.

In doing so, the White House is signaling that it is backing off one of the key negative pressures the Obama administration used to push some states towards accepting the Medicaid expansion. The low-income pool (LIP) program started as a limited CMS demonstration in 2006, and quickly evolved into a slush fund to backstop state spending to care for people who were left uninsured. But after the ACA, President Obama refused to provide funding via LIPs for people who would be insured under Medicaid by the ACA’s expansion standards, meaning the funding for the non-expansion states that had been participating in the demonstration project plummeted. Trump’s decision puts increased funding back on the table for demonstration states that continue to hold out on Medicaid. The resistance among Republican-controlled state governments appears to be loosening. “There were a number of states that had a low-income pool,” says Robin Rudowitz of the Kaiser Family Foundation. “They were all subject to CMS guidance around restructuring their pools at the same time that Florida was. So presumably if there’s a change in the interpretation for Florida, some of these other states might also seek a change.” While there are only four non-expansion states in the LIP demonstrations, the two participating states of Kansas and Tennessee are vulnerable enough for the signal from the White House to matter immediately in Medicaid expansion decisions. The remaining two states—Texas and Florida—are home to 40 percent of all the Americans now caught in the “coverage gap” without any form of affordable coverage. Texas’s LIP renewal is up next. Its conservative government seems unlikely to expand Medicaid, although a Trump bailout via the demonstration grant would give the state budgetary room to cut state spending on Medicaid. Even though relatively few states participate in the LIP program, signals matter—and the White House is signaling that it’s interesting in paying states to bury Medicaid expansion plans. For the White House, a continued stalemate might be the closest thing to a win.