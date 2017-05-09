President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, a shocking dismissal that removes the top federal law-enforcement official overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In a statement announcing the removal, the White House said Trump had “acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.”

“The FBI is one of our nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” Trump said in the statement.

The firing comes less than a month after Comey told a congressional committee that the FBI is investigating whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russian intelligence services to damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the 2016 presidential election. Trump and his associates have repeatedly denied any coordination or wrongdoing.

Barack Obama nominated Comey to head the nation’s preeminent federal law-enforcement agency in 2013. While FBI directors serve at the pleasure of the president, they are appointed to 10-year terms to avoid the influence of partisanship.

