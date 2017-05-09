Democrats are calling for an independent investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election following the news that President Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey. The White House announced Comey’s dismissal on Tuesday evening. So far, reaction in Congress to Comey’s removal has split along partisan lines. Some high-ranking Republican lawmakers appeared supportive of the president’s decision to dismiss the head of the nation’s top law enforcement agency, which has been investigating potential connections between the Trump campaign and alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Several Democrats, on the other hand, expressed shock and outrage over the dismissal, renewing calls for an independent investigation into the matter. Comey’s exit raises questions about the future of the FBI’s politically charged investigation into the 2016 election, since Trump has the power to nominate the director’s replacement, and thus the official charged with overseeing that inquiry.

In a letter sent to Comey on Tuesday, Trump stated that the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General recommended his dismissal, and that he concurred with the “judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.” A separate letter from the deputy Attorney General suggested that the FBI director had improperly handled the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private e-mail server. Two additional inquiries from the House and Senate into Russian involvement in the 2016 campaign have both, to varying degrees, been hampered by partisan disagreement. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called for the appointment of “a special prosecutor.” “The only way the American people can have faith in this investigation is for it to be led by a fearless, independent special prosecutor,” Schumer said, adding that if that does not happen, “every American will rightly suspect that the decision to fire Director Comey was part of a cover-up.” Democrat Adam Schiff, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said that the chain of events “raises profound questions about whether the White House is brazenly interfering in a criminal manner.” He added that: “It is more imperative than ever that an independent prosecutor be appointed to restore a modicum of public confidence, now completely lacking, that the criminal investigation will continue without further interference by the White House.”

On Twitter, Democratic Senator Brian Schatz wrote bluntly: “We are in a full-fledged constitutional crisis.” Senator Mark Warner, the vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said in a statement that “it is deeply troubling that the president has fired the FBI director during an active counterintelligence investigation into improper contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia,” adding that “the president’s actions today make it clear to me that a Special Counsel also must be appointed.” Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said in a statement that the dismissal “raises the critical question as to whether the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the last presidential campaign will continue, and as to whether the investigation of any collusion or involvement by the Trump campaign will also be investigated by the FBI.” In light of those questions, Durbin stated: “I renew my call for an independent counsel and a special commission to fully investigate the Russian interference.” “The need for a special prosecutor is now crystal clear. President Trump has catastrophically compromised the FBI’s ongoing investigation of his own White House’s ties to Russia,” Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said in a statement. “The only way to restore faith in a non-political, non-partisan FBI is to appoint an independent special prosecutor.” In January, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report, which concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin “ordered an influence campaign” intended to meddle in the 2016 presidential election with the goal of undermining “public faith in the U.S. democratic process,” and harm Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning the presidency.