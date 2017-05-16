President Trump’s proposed budget would steer the Justice Department toward his administration’s austere vision of federal law enforcement, setting aside hundreds of millions of dollars to swell the ranks of federal prosecutors and immigration judges while cutting overall funding by $1.1 billion. The spending plan for the 2018 fiscal year, which was released on Tuesday, outlines $27.7 billion in funding for the department, about 4 percent less than what Congress previously allocated. The overall budget isn’t likely to become law—not without significant revisions from the Republican-led Congress, at least. Beyond the age of mass incarceration

Read more Legislators in both parties previously panned Trump’s initial draft, released in March, and GOP leaders said they’d write their own version. Tuesday’s release didn’t change their course: Texas Senator John Cornyn, a top Republican lawmaker, declared the administration’s proposal “dead on arrival” on Tuesday. But the document still serves as a map of the Trump administration’s vision for the federal bureaucracy. It envisions substantial boosts to the Defense and Homeland Security departments, reflecting Trump’s focus on national security and international terrorism. Federal agencies and departments further from the administration’s core interests would receive significant cuts: The Environmental Protection Agency, for example, would see its budget reduced by one-third.

The Justice Department fared better overall than most other parts of the federal government, but only through programs that fit the president’s areas of interest. The administration’s plan would allocate $26 million for the hiring of 300 new assistant U.S. attorneys, who are more commonly known as federal prosecutors, “to prosecute violent criminals and ensure our neighborhoods are freed from their threat.” Trump frequently invoked the specter of rising crime on the campaign trail, pitching himself as a “law and order” president who would end what he described as “this American carnage” in his inaugural address. Trump’s choice to lead the department echoed those themes. “The Department of Justice is dedicated to advancing the safety, the security, and the rights of all Americans—and the FY 2018 budget reflects the president’s commitment to keep America safe,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. “One of the Justice Department’s top priorities is to protect the United States from threats to our national security both foreign and domestic. The department will enforce our laws and put criminals behind bars.” Forty new deputy U.S. marshals would also be hired to “ensure timely detainee processing” in immigration cases. A wave of new hires would also realign the department toward large-scale deportations and more intense immigration enforcement. Seventy of the 300 federal prosecutors would be hired “to protect our borders and restore our sovereignty by prosecuting immigration-law violations,” the department said, marking a substantial shift in resources and power toward one of Trump and Sessions’s key policy priorities. Twelve lawyers would be hired for the department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division to litigate land claims during construction of the border wall. Another 15 attorneys would be slated to join the department’s Civil Division to defend the Trump administration in court “against programmatic and individual challenges to federal immigration policies or actions.”