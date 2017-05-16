H.R. McMaster said Trump didn’t know the source of the information he shared, but that sharing it was wholly appropriate—even as he said that leaks about the disclosure pose a danger to national security.

Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, President Trump's national-security adviser, is the White House official with the greatest credibility, both within the press and in both political parties—a result of both his career and his perceived independence from a president whose trustworthiness is in tatters. But a short, sometimes tense briefing Tuesday showed how the current moment tugs McMaster in contradictory directions. Nine times during the briefing, McMaster repeated the mantra that Trump's actions in conveying information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergei Kislyak were "wholly appropriate." But McMaster refused to say whether Trump had revealed classified information, saying the administration wouldn't comment on what is and isn't classified. He argued, somewhat confusingly, that it was OK for Trump to say what he said, but that leaks of that information posed a grave danger to national security. But the most surprising moment came at the end of the briefing. "I should just make maybe the statement here that the president wasn't even aware where this information came from," McMaster said. "He wasn't briefed on the source of method of information either."

That line had also been leaked to reporters shortly before the briefing. But it raises more questions than it puts to rest. It is true in a narrow legal sense that the president is entitled to declassify information and share it as he sees fit, but the legalities are only a small portion of the picture here. Is Trump unaware of the sensitivity of information he receives? Is he not informed when the release of such information could inflame allies or jeopardize sources? And how could his decision to divulge the information to Lavrov and Kislyak have been “wholly appropriate” if the president wasn’t even fully aware of the decision he was making? McMaster—who spoke for less than a half hour before decamping—sought to shift the focus to whoever leaked details of the discussion to The Washington Post and other outlets. “I think the real issue, and I think what I'd like to see really debated more, is our national security has been put at risk by those violating confidentiality and those releasing information to the press that could be used connected with other information available to make American citizens and others more vulnerable,” McMaster said. Other administration officials, not least Trump, have similarly argued that leaks about damaging stories are worse than the stories themselves. But that sits uneasily in this case. If Trump could disclose the information to the Russians without a second thought, and without even knowing its source, how could it be so dangerous for reporters to learn even that the discussion had taken place?