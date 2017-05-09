Jack Posobiec, the Washington bureau chief for a right-wing Canadian outlet called The Rebel, was coming off a big weekend. At 2:49 p.m. on May 5, Posobiec directed his 111,000 Twitter followers to the hacked emails that had bubbled up on 4chan: “Massive doc dump at /pol/,” he tweeted. Posobiec was among a number of American alt-right internet personalities who amplified the hack, as French media largely refrained from reporting on its contents. France imposes a blackout on campaigning in the final 48 hours before the vote, and the French election commission warned the media not to cover the hack. Latest from Politics Will Congress Save the Children's Health Insurance Program? On Tuesday, Posobiec became the latest right-wing media figure to show up to the White House briefing room. It’s been something of a trend ever since Donald Trump became president; Last week, it was Mike Cernovich, the “new right” blogger and tweeter. Gateway Pundit’s Lucian Wintrich has been a semi-regular presence as well. Wearing a suit and a red tie, Posobiec stood holding a camera, next to Tay. He did not get a question in. He did send off a number of snarky tweets about the other reporters, who were mostly asking about former National-Security Adviser Michael Flynn, in the news again after Sally Yates’ Senate testimony on Monday. “5th question on @GenFlynn from yet another press flack,” Posobiec tweeted. “Some people here ask serious questions. Some people here act like children.” Posobiec told me afterwards that he was there on a daily pass issued by the press office and is applying for permanent credentials, also known as a “hard pass.”

He plans to come to the White House “a couple times a week,” he said. “I’m not sure if it’s going to be every day, but we’ll see.” Posobiec, best-known before the Macron leaks for creating a “Rape Melania” sign intended to smear anti-Trump protesters, says he’s been inundated with media requests since the hack. The New Yorker turned out a mini-profile of him this weekend, as did Le Monde. “Actually the guy from Le Monde was standing right here and was like ‘I know who you are,’” he said. “I was like, ‘OK, well you guys wrote about me, that’s fine. Have a nice day, you guys can write whatever you want in your newspaper.’” Posobiec said he’d caught wind prior to the hack that something big was coming. “Earlier in the week there had been that Macron Gate thing,” he said, referring to documents purporting to show evidence tying Macron to tax evasion in the Cayman Islands, posted on 4chan’s /pol/ board. The user who posted those, Posobiec said, had also said to “stay tuned tomorrow because there’s going to be something big coming out.” Posobiec said he doesn’t know the identity of the person who first posted the leak. Posobiec stayed glued to the computer, waiting for whatever it was to drop. “I pretty much just sat there for the better part of my day hitting refresh on the site waiting to see if anything else came out,” he said. When it did, he tweeted. He then attended Cinco de Milo, a party in Miami for the disgraced former Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos. It wasn’t until later in the night that the story blew up. Posobiec is not the only member of his particular corner of the Internet to have cottoned on to the story early; the notorious troll Charles C. Johnson did too, since “Chuck goes on pol as well so I know he saw the link as soon as it went up on pol,” Posobiec said. So did William Craddick from ZeroHedge, Posobiec said.