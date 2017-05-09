This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as Politics & Policy Daily , a daily roundup of events and ideas in American politics written specially for newsletter subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

Today in 5 Lines The White House announced that President Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. Hours earlier, ProPublica reported that part of Comey’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Hillary Clinton’s private email server was inaccurate. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reportedly reviewing Obama-era rules that eliminated harsh punishments for low-level drug crimes. The Pentagon is reportedly proposing to increase the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The Energy Department activated its “emergency operations protocol” after part of a tunnel used to store radioactive materials collapsed at Hanford nuclear site in Washington state. Today on The Atlantic The Ex-President’s Dilemma: As a former U.S. president, Barack Obama now plays a tricky role, Dominic Tierney writes: He wants to remain an influential political figure, but with “virtually no hard power,” intervening too much in national debates could diminish his image.

Culture Shock: During the election, political experts argued that economic anxiety is what drove white, working-class Americans to vote for Donald Trump. But a new poll conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute and The Atlantic indicates that it was cultural anxiety that ultimately motivated Trump’s voters. (Emma Green)

Getting By: When manufacturing jobs declined in the Rust Belt, opioid abuse increased, leaving many of the men “either on drugs or unemployed.” Now, the women are left to pick up the pieces and hold everything together. (Alana Semuels) Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

Snapshot What We’re Reading Who’s in the Meetings?: Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has assigned 13 Republican senators to work on health-care reform, but that working group doesn’t include any of the chamber’s five Republican women. (Robert Pear, The New York Times) Getting Heated in Iowa: On Monday, Iowa Representative Rod Blum walked out of a TV interview and into a town hall where he was booed by his constituents. That tension is a snapshot of the “concern and confusion caused by Republican plans to revamp the nation’s health-care system.” (Ed O’Keefe, The Washington Post) Following the Script: Democratic California Senator Kamala Harris insists she won’t run for president in 2020. Speculation over her White House ambitions won’t die down, however, as Harris quietly makes moves that suggest she’s looking to capture the attention of party leadership. (Sean Cockerham, McClatchy) Transforming the Courts: On Monday, Donald Trump announced his first list of 10 nominees for lower federal-court vacancies. All of his picks are ideologically conservative, but they also share another feature: they’re relatively young judges who would remain on the bench for decades. (Micah Schwartzman and Mark Joseph Stern, Slate)