Updated on May 17 at 12:26 p.m. ET

It wasn’t even two weeks ago that Republicans were back-slapping with Donald Trump at the White House, celebrating the passage of a health-care bill they hoped would rejuvenate their legislative agenda. Now, however, top GOP lawmakers are grimly accepting a role they wanted desperately to avoid—leading a presidential inquisition.

Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said House committees would investigate whether President Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end the bureau’s investigation into his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, a day after The New York Times reported that Comey, who Trump fired earlier this month, had documented the request in a contemporaneous memo. “We need the facts,” Ryan told reporters at a press conference. “It is obvious that there are some people out there who want to harm the president, but we have an obligation to carry out our oversight regardless of which party is in the White House. And that means before rushing to judgment, we get all the pertinent information.” The speaker was repeating a message he had just delivered to GOP lawmakers in private, according to a Republican in the room. “We should take our oversight responsibilities seriously regardless of who is in power,” Ryan said in the meeting.

Two congressional committees and the FBI have already launched inquiries into Russian interference in last year’s election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign. But a string of damaging reports this week has prompted a distinct shift in tone among Republicans who had brushed aside the seriousness of earlier allegations involving the president. Representative Jason Chaffetz of Utah, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, immediately wrote to the FBI demanding copies of Comey’s memos and threatened to subpoena them if necessary. Ryan backed the move, which ostensibly opened a third congressional probe into Trump’s activities by a chairman who had previously shown little interest in confronting the White House and had announced plans to retire from the House.

On Wednesday, the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee sent Comey a new invitation to testify both in an open hearing and a classified session, and they wrote to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe seeking copies of the same Comey notes and memos as Chaffetz.