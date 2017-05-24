The race for Montana’s only House seat had already drawn national attention. Both Democrats and Republicans view the contest to fill the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, who left to become the Trump administration’s interior secretary, as a potential bellwether for the upcoming 2018 midterm elections and a gauge of the president’s popularity. Despite being a solid-red district that Trump won by double digits, Democrats believe their nominee, Rob Quist, has the potential to pull off an upset.

The alleged assault took place at Gianforte’s campaign headquarters in Bozeman, Montana. At the time that Jacobs endeavored to ask Gianforte a question, the candidate was in a side room with a local news crew, The Guardian reports . According to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Gianforte spoke with deputies from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office following the incident, but left the scene without speaking to reporters.

According to Jacobs’s Twitter account, Gianforte “body slammed” him to the ground, breaking his glasses in the process:

Ben Jacobs, a political reporter for The Guardian, said he was assaulted Wednesday afternoon by Greg Gianforte, a Republican candidate in the closely watched race for Montana’s House seat, after asking the candidate a question regarding the Republican health-care plan.

Jacobs released audio of the encounter with Gianforte, which seems to confirm that a physical confrontation indeed took place. “I’m sick and tired of you guys,” Gianforte can be heard saying. “The last guy who came here did the same thing. Get the hell out of here.” Gianforte then asked Jacobs whether he wrote for the The Guardian, to which Jacobs replied, “Yes! You just broke my glasses.” “The last guy did the same damn thing,” Gianforte said again.

Alexis Levinson, a reporter for BuzzFeed News who was present at the time, has confirmed much of Jacobs’s account. Although Levinson tweeted that she didn’t witness the entire incident, she described how it looked from behind “half a closed door.” From Levinson’s point of view, “Ben walked into a room where a local [TV] crew was set up for an interview with Gianforte. All of a sudden I heard a giant crash and saw Ben’s feet fly in the air as he hit the floor.” Levison wrote that she “heard very angry yelling,” which sounded like it was coming from Gianforte.

In the wake of the incident, Jacobs issued a statement to The Guardian over the phone from the back of an ambulance. “He took me to the ground,” Jacobs said. “This is the strangest thing that has ever happened to me in reporting on politics.” Jacobs echoed these same comments later in a conversation with NBC’s Chris Hayes, adding that his elbow was injured during the confrontation:

A spokesperson for Gianforte’s campaign issued a response shortly following the allegations, offering a very different account of their encounter, including statements not in evidence on the recording:

Tonight, as Greg was giving a separate interview in a private office, The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg’s face, and began asking badgering questions. Jacobs was asked to leave. After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg’s wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushed them both to the ground. It’s unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ.

Gianforte’s statement is at odds with the audio; at no point in the recording can Gianforte be heard to ask Jacobs to lower his recorder.

On Wednesday night, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said it was “currently investigating” the assault allegations and that it would hold a press conference at 8 p.m. local time.