The tweets come after members of Congress struck a deal Sunday night to fund the government through September. “We’re very happy with it,” Trump told Bloomberg on Monday . But as my colleague Russell Berman wrote, the clear winners in the spending package were Democrats . Trump got no funding for his border wall; major cuts to departments, including the EPA and State Department, were not included; and the deal gave a bigger budget bump to the National Institutes of Health and former Vice President Biden’s “cancer moonshot” than border security. It is as though Trump only realized reading Tuesday morning’s papers—or watching Charles Krauthammer on Fox News Monday night —that he had been rolled.

either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess!

The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We....

Chalk up one more first for the Donald Trump administration: a president saying the country needs a government shutdown. In a pair of tweets Tuesday morning, Trump raged against a recent deal to fund the government through September and said that the government needed a good shutdown when this deal runs out:

Trump is facing right-wing backlash for the budget deal, and these tweets are likely designed to placate those conservative critics and shift the blame to Democrats. But Trump seems to have overcorrected by demanding a shutdown, a demand that could haunt him later. The president is constantly borrowing political capital against future earnings, making bold promises about the future, but at some point, that political debt might come due—and there’s no corporate bankruptcy in politics.

If ever there were a moment for a dealmaker in the White House, this would be it. The shutdown and near-misses during the Obama administration were sometimes blamed on that president’s allegedly poor negotiating skills. Republicans found him aloof and difficult to deal with. (Democrats told a different story, of Republicans leaders who could not control their caucuses enough to negotiate effectively.) Trump promised to fix that with his business experience. But despite his constant boasting about his negotiating prowess, the eagerness for a shutdown suggests a reluctance to roll up his sleeves and actually cut some deals.

As Trump’s tweets point out, any budget package that is not revenue neutral requires 60 votes for passage. Historically, most legislation required just a simple majority, but the increasing use of the filibuster has produced bipartisan frustration at a de facto 60-vote threshold for all legislation. With Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, the Senate demolished the use of the filibuster to block judicial nominees. But senators have not shown a similar appetite for eliminating the legislative filibuster.

Alternatively, Trump could try to get to 60 votes by courting Democrats. But the president has shown no interest in doing that, either substantively, by offering them enticements, or rhetorically. During a Saturday night speech in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Trump ridiculed Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Democrats in Congress have no leadership. They are rudderless. Senator Schumer is a bad leader. Schumer is weak on crime and wants to raise your taxes through the roof. He is a poor leader—I’ve known him a long time—and he is leading the Democrats to doom. It is sad to see for our country what is happening to the Democrat Party.

Trump also recently attacked Elizabeth Warren, a member of the Senate Democratic leadership, mocking her as “Pocahontas” for claiming Native American ancestry.

Meanwhile, Trump seems to be only slightly closer to congressional Republicans, who are bridling against him for demanding votes at certain times and for critiquing legislation, such as the health-care plan currently in progress in the House, from afar.

This approach to relations with both parties in Congress makes for good political theater, but it is not the sign of a man who is interested in dealmaking—nor is the plea for a shutdown.