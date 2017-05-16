At a White House press conference, Trump continued to insist that he’s being pursued in a “witch hunt” related to the Russia investigation. “I think it is totally ridiculous.”

President Trump categorically denied Thursday that he asked former FBI Director James Comey to scale back an investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, repeating his claim that the federal investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election constitute a "witch hunt." At a press conference alongside Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos in the White House, Trump visibly lacked the verve and vigor he demonstrated on the campaign trail, as if the weight of the growing scandals had begun to take their toll. Asked about the appointment of Robert Mueller to take over the FBI's inquiry as special counsel on Wednesday, the president began by simply stating, "I respect the move." Then he strenuously denied any wrongdoing and depicted the Russia investigation as harmful to national unity. "I think it divides the country. I think we have a very divided country because of that, and many other things," Trump said, before recounting his administration's accomplishments to date on economic issues, the fight against ISIS, and undocumented immigration. Trump's rebuttal of the latest bombshell report about Comey—that he drafted memos describing the president's attempts to influence the Flynn investigation—was the first he'd offered in public. "Did you at any time urge former FBI Director James Comey in any way, shape, or form to close or back down the investigation into Michael Flynn?" a reporter asked.

“No. No. Next question,” he responded curtly. His responses, which included multiple references to the dire state of American life and his desire to tackle the problems people face, seemed to reflect public suspicion that the growing Russia investigation could derail his nascent presidency. Instead, Trump suggested it was the FBI’s “special” reputation that had been tarnished the most by the sprawling scandals over the past year. “I cherish the FBI,” he told reporters. “The FBI has not had that special reputation, with what happen in the campaign, what happened with respect to the Clinton campaign, and even you could say directly or indirectly with respect to the much more successful Trump campaign.” “We’re going to have a director who is going to be outstanding.” His sudden firing of Comey last week, Trump argued, was an attempt to restore that reputation. He cited erroneous testimony about Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s handling of classified information that Comey made the week before his ouster, as well as Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s memo castigating Comey’s actions during the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. “I actually thought when I made that decision—and I also got a very, very strong recommendation, as you know, from the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein,” Trump asserted. “But when I made that decision, I actually thought it would be bipartisan. People on the Democratic side, not only the Republican side, were saying such terrible things about Director Comey.”