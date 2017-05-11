Has the firing of James Comey precipitated a constitutional crisis? The day after the firing, law professors began a vigorous debate. At Politico, the ACLU’s legal director, David Cole, said that a constitutional crisis is at hand because “Anytime a sitting president fires the person responsible for investigating his campaigns potential criminal activities, it is a matter of grave public concern. When that criminal investigation involves collaboration with Russia to undermine the U.S. democratic process, it’s a constitutional crisis.” In the same symposium, Josh Blackman of the South Texas College of Law disagreed, arguing that “under the Constitution, the president has the absolute power to fire principal officers, such as Director Comey, at will. In that sense, Trump’s actions were entirely constitutional.” In a follow-up podcast debate, Cole argued that a constitutional crisis occurs any time the presidents attempts to subvert a basic constitutional norm, such as the rule of law; Blackman countered that to qualify as a constitutional crisis, the president’s actions have to violate the Constitution itself.

That lack of consensus reflects the difficulty of defining what qualifies as constitutional crisis in the first place, and whether it should be defined narrowly or broadly. But the most convincing definitions tend to be narrow, and under all of them, America is not yet in a constitutional crisis. Whether one materializes depends on what President Trump does next. Latest from Politics Two Dead Canaries in the Coal Mine As the constitutional scholars Jack Balkin and Sanford Levinson point out in their 2008 article on constitutional crises, the “language of crisis,” has recurred since the ratification of the Constitution, but the phrase “constitutional crisis” has no fixed meaning. Since the purpose of constitutional checks and balances is to create conflict among and between the branches and the federal government and the states, they argue, “If we were to say that every such confrontation was a crisis, we would have to conclude that the American Constitution was designed to place the country in a state of perpetual crisis.” Jeff Shesol, for example, identifies President Roosevelt’s “Court-packing” plan of 1937 as a constitutional crisis, but Balkin and Levinson dispute this: “Roosevelt simply accepted his defeat and did not attempt to install extra Justices without congressional approval.” The impeachments of Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, by the same token, are hard to view as constitutional crises, since the Constitution contemplates presidential impeachments. During the Clinton impeachment, the unaccountable, unconstrained, arguably unconstitutional and mercifully lapsed independent counsel law arguably subverted the constitutional structures far more than Clinton did.

So what’s the best definition of a constitutional crisis? Balkin and Levinson offer a narrow definition that includes three separate types: We argue that a constitutional crisis refers to a turning point in the health and history of a constitutional order, and we identify three different types of constitutional crises … Type one crises arise when political leaders believe that exigencies require public violation of the Constitution. Type two crises are situations where fidelity to constitutional forms leads to ruin or disaster. Type three crises involve situations where publicly articulated disagreements about the Constitution lead political actors to engage in extraordinary forms of protest beyond mere legal disagreements and political protests: people take to the streets, armies mobilize, and brute force is used or threatened in order to prevail. If a central purpose of constitutions is to make politics possible, constitutional crises mark moments when constitutions threaten to fail at this task. Searching throughout American history, Levinson and Balkin find no examples of type one crises, since no political leader has publicly announced an intention to violate the Constitution in the name of exigency, although some presidents have expressed their constitutional doubts privately, as when Jefferson confided his doubts about the constitutionality of his own Louisiana Purchase, which doubled the size of the United States. “The last type one crisis in American history may have occurred in Philadelphia in 1787,” they conclude, “when proponents of the new Constitution deliberately ignored their limited mandate from Congress and, more importantly, the requirements” of the Articles of Confederation that any amendments be unanimously approved by all 13 states.

Their best example of a type two crisis, where adherence to constitutional form leads to ruin or disaster, is the Civil War. President Buchanan believed he had no constitutional power to prevent the Southern States from seceded, even if it meant the dissolution of the Union. Lincoln took the opposite position, that he had an obligation to prevent what he viewed as the South’s unconstitutional secession, and the constitutional dispute had to be settled on the battlefield. As for type three crises, where public disagreements about the Constitution lead to extraordinary forms of protest, such the threatening of brute force, Levinson and Balkin offer these examples, most of them involving a conflict between the North and South: The 1800 election stalemate, which began as a type two crisis because of the poor design of the presidential election rules and became a type three crisis when various states threatened to march their militias to Washington to settle the matter; it was resolved by Jefferson’s election;

The battle over the “tariff of abominations” that produced nullification resolutions in South Carolina, resolved by Andrew Jackson’s military threats and the compromise tariff that let South Carolina back down;

The 1860–1861 secession crisis that led to and was resolved by the Civil War (itself a constitutional crisis);

The 1865–1868 struggle over Reconstruction, which involved expulsion of southern senators and representatives, military governorship of the South, and impeachment of Andrew Johnson, resolved by Johnson’s acquittal and his acquiescence in the ratification of the Fourteenth Amendment;

The 1868–1876 struggle over Reconstruction, which featured the violent insurgency of the Ku Klux Klan and similar devotees of the ostensibly defeated Old Order and the disputed 1876 presidential election—it was resolved by the appointment of an election commission and by the “Compromise of 1877” that led to the restoration of white rule;

The Little Rock crisis of 1957, resolved by the dispatch of federal troops to integrate the schools. As Balkin argues in a separate article, “Constitutional Hardball and Constitutional Crises,” the term should be defined narrowly enough that constitutional crises are rare. “If the goal of a constitution is to preserve political stability and make ordinary forms of democratic politics possible,” he argues, then “a constitutional crisis occurs when the constitutional system can no longer perform this function.”