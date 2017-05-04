Will opposition to GOP efforts to dismantle Obamacare become an effective rallying cry for the left?

Democrats are targeting House Republicans who voted in support of legislation to repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act. Activists are hoping to channel opposition to GOP efforts to dismantle former President Obama’s signature health-care law into fundraising that will help back Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm elections, though it’s unclear how much the issue will galvanize Democratic voters and donors Latest from Politics What the GOP's Health-Care Gamble Means for 2018 Democrats sent out a flurry of fundraising appeals after House Republicans passed the American Health Care Act on Thursday, raising at least $863,764 as of 9:15 p.m. EST through online donation pages set up through ActBlue, a website that raises money for Democratic candidates. Democrats may feel a particular sense of urgency to rally opposition to the GOP health-care law in part because liberal activists were caught off guard by its successful passage in the House. The bill now faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

Progressives mobilized in opposition to a Republican health-care overhaul by showing up at town halls and calling up their members of Congress to protest early in the Trump administration. But as Jeff Stein reported for Vox, after House Republicans failed to pass legislation in March, some activists “largely moved onto other priorities.” Now, locked out of power in Congress, Democrats’ best hope at pressuring Senate Republicans not to pass the bill is to send a message that any Republican who supports it will pay a political price. It may be more difficult to raise money in fundraising drives not directly tied to a specific candidate, however. The current effort will test how much Democrats are willing to shell out in opposition to a specific piece of legislation, or in service of the overarching goal of winning back the House, in the Trump era. It’s only been a matter of hours since House Republicans passed their legislation, but so far the fundraising drive has generated far less money than several relatively recent and high-profile fundraising pitches associated with a particular political candidate. Donald Trump’s presidential campaign reported an $18 million online fundraising haul in a 24-hour period after a presidential debate. Bernie Sanders raised roughly $6 million in just over 20 hours after he won the New Hampshire Democratic primary. And Jon Ossoff, a Democratic candidate running in a Republican district in a Georgia special election, has raised over $8 million in his race, a total that has also been spurred on by online donations and appears to have set a record for a congressional candidate.