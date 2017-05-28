A few weeks after the 2016 election, Newt Gingrich appeared at the Heritage Foundation to deliver what had been billed as a speech on the “Principles of Trumpism.” Tellingly, he spent most of his time instead talking about the brilliance of Trump the Man—his epic debate performances, his social media cunning, his utter domination of every opponent that provokes him. “Donald Trump is the grizzly bear in The Revenant,” Gingrich gushed at one point. “If you get his attention, he will get awake … he will walk over, bite your face off, and sit on you.” To the extent that he tried to articulate any “principles” then, they seemed largely to cohere around a collection of culture-war applause lines and campaign-trail talking points. Someone listening Gingrich’s speech in search of a definition could have been forgiven for assuming “Trumpism” aimed primarily to protect cashiers’ right to say “Merry Christmas,” and to shame NFL players who don’t stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. It was not, in other words a fully formed political ideology—at least not yet.

“Trumpism,” he said, “is a bold and profoundly different way of thinking that needs codification and development through action.” And Gingrich has decided he’s just the man to do it. Even as the unique brand of politics that Trump championed in the campaign has been all but sapped of meaning in the early months of his presidency, an ever-growing number of opportunists and stakeholders has emerged to compete for the mantle of Trumpism’s premiere public intellectual. Arguably no one has pursued that title more aggressively than Gingrich. Since Trump was elected, Gingrich has written two books—a quickie ebook titled Electing Trump, and a slightly-less-quickie biography due out next month titled Understanding Trump—and has expanded his original Heritage speech into a six-part lecture series on the subject of Trumpism. What he sees in Trump is a style, an affect that could make Republicanism lastingly successful. In a recent phone interview, he made little effort to conceal his ambitions when I asked him if he was jockeying for a place in the intellectual vanguard of Trumpism. “I think I’m very happy to try to explain it,” he replied. “I think there’s a lot more substance there underneath the noise, but it doesn’t get covered because this is a town that loves noise.” And yet, identifying the substantive victories of Trumpism proved challenging for Gingrich. He praised the president’s Supreme Court appointment and his ambitious foreign trip as two major achievements that were fueling “dual revolutions.” But for the most part, he kept returning to praise of Trump himself, celebrating him as a larger-than-life, once-in-a-generation leader—virile and strong; dynamic and masculine; a force to be reckoned with (though, perhaps, gently steered).