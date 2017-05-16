Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has been cited for assault after a journalist accused Gianforte of “body slamming” him in response to a question about GOP health-care legislation in Congress.

The closely watched Montana special election on Thursday has been highly anticipated as a potential referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency and a test of whether Democrats can win back congressional seats in conservative and rural parts of the country. But the race was thrown into turmoil Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning when a Montana sheriff’s office cited GOP candidate Greg Gianforte with assault after he journalist Ben Jacobs accused Gianforte of “body slamming” him after he asked about congressional Republicans’ health-care bill. Latest from Politics Reporter Says He Was 'Body Slammed' by a Montana Republican The Sheriff’s Office in Gallatin County, which opened up an investigation into the allegations on Wednesday, announced early Thursday morning that it had found “probable cause to issue a citation to Greg Gianforte for misdemeanor assault” and that Gianforte must appear in Gallatin County Justice Court prior to June 7, 2017. Earlier in the night, the Gianforte campaign released a statement saying that Jacobs “grabbed Greg’s wrist” and pushed both men “to the ground.” The campaign’s description of events did not match an audio recording released by The Guardian. The Gianforte statement is also at odds with witnesses who were at the scene, including a Fox News reporter who stated in a write-up of the incident that “Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee called on Gianforte to “immediately withdraw” from the race Wednesday evening. The Missoulian and The Billings Gazette both rescinded endorsements of Gianforte in response to the incident. Yet despite the gravity of the situation, and the social-media uproar it caused, the incident may have only limited impact on the race. Roughly two-thirds of early votes have likely already been cast, according to election analysts tracking the race for Montana’s lone congressional seat. As a result, “whatever effect this may have may be somewhat muted,” Kyle Kondik, an analyst at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, said in an e-mail. Democrats and Republicans have a lot at stake in the state. Democrats have so far failed to score outright victories in special elections in Kansas and Georgia to fill congressional seats vacated by Republicans tapped to serve in the Trump administration, though Democrats in both races have improved on Hillary Clinton’s performance in each district. Both parties have looked to Montana to send a message, with Republicans hoping to throw cold water on the idea that Democrats are poised for a resurgence after losing the White House, and Democrats hoping to prove that voter energy a can translate into actual electoral wins in traditionally conservative districts in the Trump era. On Thursday, Gianforte faces off against Democrat Rob Quist. Montana isn’t solidly Republican or Democratic. But Trump won the state by double digits, and the up-for-grabs seat was formerly held by Ryan Zinke, a Republican who left Congress in March to become his interior secretary. That puts Republicans on the defense.

Gianforte had been considered the favorite to win prior to the allegations he now faces. One poll released this week showed the Republican candidate with a 14-point lead, though polling earlier in the month suggested the race had grown increasingly competitive in its closing stretch. National Republican groups invested early on and heavily in the race. In total, GOP outside groups and the Republican National Committee have poured more than $5 million into Montana. The National Republican Congressional Committee, a group run by House Republicans, has spent more than $1.8 million on the race, while its Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, spent only roughly $600,000. “The reality is we have more to lose in these [special elections] since they’re Republican seats than the Democrats do, Republican Representative Tom Cole, a former NRCC chair, said in an interview in the Capitol a day before the incident between Gianforte and the reporter took place. “I think there’s probably an effort to walk the extra mile, and leave no stone unturned.” That investment from GOP outside groups is the clearest indication that Republicans think an upset is possible. “The race is competitive, and whenever a race is competitive we’re going to be there to help our members or Republican challengers by providing them with the financial support necessary to win,” Jesse Hunt, a spokesman for the NRCC said in a statement prior to the allegations surfacing. The NRCC declined to comment on Wednesday night’s incident, directing reporters to the Gianforte campaign statement instead.