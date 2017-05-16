President Trump’s lawyer for the Russia investigation doesn’t have much criminal-defense experience. But he does provide something even more valuable to his client: loyalty.

President Trump is turning to a longtime ally to represent him in the federal probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election: Marc Kasowitz, a prominent New York corporate attorney who’s acted as an off-and-on legal fixer of sorts for the president for almost two decades. The appointment prompted former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman, whom Trump described last week as a frontrunner to replace former FBI Director James Comey, to withdraw himself from consideration on Thursday. (Some news outlets reported earlier this week that the White House had already decided to pass over the former legislator and start the process anew.) Related Story Outflanking General Flynn “With your selection of Marc Kasowitz to represent you in the various investigations that have begun, I do believe it would be best to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest, given my role as a senior counsel in the law firm of which Marc is the senior partner,” Lieberman wrote in his letter. Trump tapped Kasowitz to join a team that’ll function as his private counsel during the Russia investigation. His role will be distinct from that of Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal attorney and a former Trump Organization counsel. Kasowitz and the other lawyers on the team will instead focus on representing Trump personally in matters specifically related to the inquiry. They’ll also act independently of White House Counsel Don McGahn, who represents the office of the presidency and not Trump himself.

The selection of Kasowitz comes amid growing legal trouble for Trump over the Russia investigation and his controversial ouster of Comey. After his removal, The New York Times reported Comey kept contemporaneous notes about conversations with Trump in which the president allegedly asked him to drop the investigation into his former national-security adviser, Michael Flynn. Those memos, as well as other public remarks by Trump about Comey, could potentially prompt a federal investigation into obstruction of justice on the president’s part. Kasowitz is a founding partner of Kasowitz Benson Torres, a high-profile law firm with headquarters in New York City. His profile on its website describes him as an “uberlitigator” and “the toughest of the tough guys.” Established in 1993, Kasowitz Benson primarily handles litigation for large corporations and real-estate cases. It’s also drawn attention for its close ties to the president. The firm was previously known as Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman, for example, until David Friedman, who headed the firm’s bankruptcy division, resigned to join the Trump administration as the U.S. ambassador to Israel. He’s perhaps best known for his long history representing Trump in a multitude of legal matters. Kasowitz himself has a long history of working high-profile cases, ranging from tobacco company lawsuits in the 1990s to those of large banks and insurance companies in recent decades. In the mid-2000s, he represented the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in a negligence lawsuit brought by victims and their families over the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. More recently, he signed on in March as lead attorney for OJSC Sberbank, one of Russia’s largest state-run banks, in a fraud lawsuit involving the institution’s takeover of a granite-mining company.