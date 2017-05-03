Republican leaders are now hoping an extra $8 billion is enough to get their stalled American Health Care Act across the House floor.

The GOP effort suffered what appeared to be a mortal blow on Tuesday when Representative Fred Upton of Michigan, a 30-year Hill veteran and the former chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, announced his opposition to the Obamacare repeal bill because it weakened protections for people with preexisting conditions. But by Wednesday morning, Upton was meeting with President Trump at the White House to pitch an amendment that could win back his support—and, party leaders hope, the votes of several more fence-sitting lawmakers.

“His amendment that he’s working on is something that nobody has a problem with, and it’s actually helping,” Speaker Paul Ryan said in a morning appearance on the Hugh Hewitt Show. Upton, he added, was “trying to be constructive and improving this bill so that people who are undecided can feel better about supporting this bill.”

Republicans had hoped to vote on the revised plan as early as Thursday before the House breaks for a weeklong recess. But Ryan has said he would only bring the bill to the floor if it had the 216 votes it needs to pass, and it isn’t there quite yet. “We’re getting extremely close,” he said. The leadership can lose no more than 22 votes from Republicans, and media whip counts list about 20—including Upton—in opposition, with more than a dozen others either leaning “no” or undecided. Upton was reportedly working on his amendment with Representative Billy Long of Missouri, a Trump ally who surprised Republicans earlier in the week by coming out against the bill.

Both Upton and Long had protested changes negotiated by Representative Tom MacArthur of New Jersey, a leading moderate, with the House Freedom Caucus that would allow states to opt out of Obamacare’s prohibition on insurers charging higher premiums to people with preexisting conditions. “I’ve supported the practice of not allowing preexisting illnesses to be discriminated against from the very get-go. This amendment torpedoes that,” Upton told a local radio station in Michigan.