Since Donald Trump’s inauguration, Democrats have been seeking evidence that vociferous opposition to his actions can yield seats in Congress. Much attention thus far has been paid to the special election in Georgia, which was labeled as an early referendum on the Trump presidency. But the real test of Trump’s popularity may be taking place in Montana, where Bernie Sanders supporter and bluegrass musician Rob Quist is attempting to fill the state’s congressional seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, who was sworn in as interior secretary in March. Latest from Politics Outraged Democrats Have No Clear Plan to Deal With Comey Dismissal An easy win by Republican Greg Gianforte, Quist’s primary opponent, would indicate rural America’s support for Trump, who won Montana by 20 points, remains steadfast. But if Quist is able to come close—or even win—in a race Democrats haven’t topped since 1994, it would be evidence that supporting populist candidates in the mold of Sanders might be Democrats’ best chance at regaining congressional seats in middle America. “The GOP knows from Georgia they shouldn’t be patting themselves on the back,” said Republican strategist Ford O’Connell, referencing Democratic newcomer Jon Ossoff’s near-win in Georgia’s reliably Republican sixth congressional district, which is headed to a runoff in June. “What they don’t want to do is give the Democrats a narrative that says, ‘We’ve broken the Trump metric.’”

Though it has barely 1 million residents, Montana can serve as a valuable microcosm of Trump-era politics. Exit polls show Trump garnered two-thirds of votes from whites without a college degree; Montana is 87 percent white, and 69 percent of its residents lack a bachelor’s degree. And with only one House representative, candidates must hit cities and rural areas alike. “The Montana race, because it’s a statewide race ... I think there is something more to be gained looking here than at other special elections that are very small slices of suburban Atlanta, for instance,” said Robert Saldin, a professor of political science at the University of Montana. “Certainly, if Rob Quist wins, that would be a real statement that something has changed since November.” Neither candidate hails from the political establishment. Quist grew up on a ranch in Cut Bank, Montana, but made a name for himself singing and playing banjo for the Mission Mountain Wood Band, a country-music act popular in the state in the 1970s. His closest brush with political experience was an 11-year stint on the Montana Arts Council. He owns a horse ranch in the northwest part of the state and certainly looks the part of rancher: mustachioed, omnipresent cowboy hat, a hearty 6-foot-3 frame. In March, however, it seemed Quist’s young political career was going to meet an early demise. A series of news reports divulged that Quist had, over 16 years, racked up more than $27,000 in debt, which included unpaid contractor fees, $15,000 in back taxes, and an outstanding line of credit. But Quist used his debt history, which he says stemmed from medical problems, as a way to relate with his voter base. “Quite frankly, this is the kind of stuff that happens to everyday Montanans,” he told the Associated Press.

Polling in Montana is scant, but what’s available shows that Trump’s popularity in the state might be diminishing. One survey showed Trump’s approval rating in Montana fell from 53 percent in late April to 48 percent a week later. Gianforte’s support has been similarly affected, with his margin ahead of Quist shrinking from 13 points to eight. A Senate Majority PAC survey, conducted from April 25 to 27, has Gianforte leading Quist 49 to 43 percent, and both campaigns’ internal polls reportedly show Gianforte with a single-digit lead. Quist is trying to capitalize on disillusionment with the political status quo by mimicking Sanders’s campaign. He has voiced support for legalizing cannabis, renewable energy, universal health care, and a higher tax rate for the wealthy. His $2 million in campaign funds have come from some 40,000 donors. Our Revolution, a political group spun out of Sanders’s campaign, endorsed Quist, and the Vermont senator is expected to make a campaign stop this month. Some Democratic strategists and figureheads argue Quist’s approach is the best route to win back working-class white voters who backed Trump, and Quist himself is the type of everyman candidate Sanders has been clamoring for since the party’s devastating loss in November. Elizabeth Sanders, a professor of government at Cornell University, thinks Quist’s tone would do the national party well. “These are too hard of times economically for people who have been left out,” she said. “Trump’s going to stay popular with those people. If the Democrats don’t go after the working class, there’s no hope for the party.”