The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals largely upheld a lower court’s injunction that blocks the Trump administration from enforcing a key provision of the controversial travel ban on Thursday, handing the president a major legal defeat on his signature national-security policy. Writing for the majority in International Refugee Assistance Project v. Trump, Chief Judge Roger Gregory said the president’s executive order violated the religious-freedom protections enshrined in the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause by unjustifiably targeting Muslims for discrimination. “The question for this Court, distilled to its essential form, is whether the Constitution, as the Supreme Court declared in Ex parte Milligan, remains ‘a law for rulers and people, equally in war and in peace,’” Gregory wrote. “And if so, whether it protects Plaintiffs’ right to challenge an Executive Order that in text speaks with vague words of national security, but in context drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination.”

The 10-3 ruling deals a crucial blow to the Trump administration’s hopes of enforcing the executive order in full. Because the case was heard by a full sitting of the Fourth Circuit’s bench—10 out of the 13 participating judges sided with the majority—only the U.S. Supreme Court can review and possibly overturn the decision. And because the lower court’s preliminary injunction applied nationwide, it would block the travel ban’s enforcement even if other federal appeals courts ruled in its favor. The Justice Department has not yet commented on the Fourth Circuit’s ruling. If the administration decides not to seek Supreme Court review, as it did when the previous version of the travel ban was blocked in February, it faces three options. First, the White House could again rewrite the order in another attempt to gain judicial approval. Second, it could continue the legal fight in the lower courts and seek a ruling in their favor once the case is fully heard there. Finally, it could concede defeat and abandon the order altogether. In more immediate terms, the decision prevents the federal government from carrying out a provision in Trump’s executive order that would temporarily suspend visa applications from six Muslim-majority countries—Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen—for 120 days. The president issued the second version of the order in March after multiple federal courts ruled against its first iteration in February.

The Trump administration defended its move on national-security grounds during oral arguments earlier this month. The courts have traditionally given broad latitude to the executive branch and Congress when shaping immigration policy, acting solicitor general Jeffrey Wall argued at the time. He pointed to the Supreme Court’s Mandel standard, which established an extremely lenient threshold for the government to meet when judges evaluate its immigration powers. But the Fourth Circuit’s majority was unpersuaded. The court pointed to a litany of statements by Trump and his close associates before and after the inauguration that pointed towards a more sinister motive for the travel ban. Among the referenced comments were Trump’s December 2015 demand for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s claim in January that Trump asked him to draft a “Muslim ban” that would pass legal muster, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s insistence in March that “the principles [of the second executive order remain the same” as its widely criticized first version. “These statements, taken together, provide direct, specific evidence of what motivated both EO-1 and EO-2: President Trump’s desire to exclude Muslims from the United States,” Gregory wrote. “The statements also reveal President Trump’s intended means of effectuating the ban: by targeting majority-Muslim nations instead of Muslims explicitly. And after courts enjoined EO-1, the statements show how President Trump attempted to preserve its core mission: by issuing EO-2—a ‘watered down’ version with ‘the same basic policy outcomes.’”