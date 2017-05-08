President Trump has directed most of his ire over his blocked executive orders on travel and refugees toward the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the sprawling federal appeals court on the West Coast that he’s said should be “broken up.” But it’s not the only one mulling the latest order’s constitutionality. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on Monday in International Refugee Assistance Project v. Trump, one of multiple cases challenging the second version of the executive order, which was issued in March. The lawsuit was filed by current visa holders who said they and their family members would be harmed if the order went into place, as well as by nonprofit organizations that work with refugees. Related Story Trump's Travel Ban Wins a Round in Court Many of the judges on the court, which covers Maryland, the Virginias, and the Carolinas, seemed skeptical of the Trump administration’s argument that the order should receive the broad latitude typically granted by the federal judiciary to the executive branch in national-security cases. Others sharply challenged the plaintiffs’ lawyer on whether his clients had the legal standing to challenge the portion of the executive order involving visa restrictions. Jeffrey Wall, the principal deputy solicitor general, argued that the order should survive under a relatively lenient standard first articulated in Kleindienst v. Mandel, a 1972 Supreme Court case on barring communists from entry into the United States. That standard says that the government must only provide a “facially legitimate and bona fide reason” for certain immigration-related decisions—an easy burden for the executive branch to meet. The Trump administration has frequently insisted the order is necessary to protect the country from terrorism. Wall also said the revised order shouldn’t be considered a “Muslim ban,” as its critics have described it. “Its text doesn’t have anything to do with religion,” he told the judges. “Its operation doesn’t have anything to do with religion.”

Omar Jadwat, the director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, represented the plaintiffs in the arguments. He frustrated some of the court’s judges at first by not giving clear answers on whether the order was facially legitimate, which could allow it to survive under the Mandel standard. But he later broadly rejected the idea that Trump’s order should be upheld on such a low judicial threshold. “Deference cannot be a license to violate the Establishment Clause,” he told the judges, referring to the First Amendment clause protecting religious freedom. “What if he says he’s sorry every day for a year? Would that do it for you?” The case challenged the president’s second iteration of the executive order, which temporarily barred visa travel from six Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and suspended the U.S. Refugee Assistance Program for 120 days. The order constituted a revision of a January 27 directive that banned travel from seven total countries, permanently banned Syrian refugees, and included an exemption for religious minorities. That order’s sudden implementation on a Friday night led to chaos at major American airports as foreign travelers permitted to enter the United States upon takeoff were blocked by the time they touched down. After a three-judge panel in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a nationwide injunction blocking the order in February, the Trump administration backed down and issued a more narrowly tailored version in March. But the second version has still struggled in the courts. Judge Theodore Chuang, a federal district-court judge in Maryland, issued a preliminary injunction blocking its enforcement a few hours after it was supposed to go into effect on March 16. Justice Department lawyers had argued that the March order’s revisions addressed concerns by multiple federal courts about the first order’s scope and constitutionality.