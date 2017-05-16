The Senate Intelligence Committee’s leaders ramped up their efforts on Tuesday to obtain Russia-related documents from former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, telling reporters the committee is subpoenaing materials from two of Flynn’s businesses. The announcement comes one day after Flynn informed the committee he wouldn’t comply with a previous subpoena issued to him personally, invoking his Fifth Amendment protections against compelled testimony that could be used to prosecute him. By targeting the businesses, the committee’s leaders hope to circumvent the Fifth Amendment issues at stake. Related Story The Punishing Reality of White House Investigations “While we disagree with General Flynn’s lawyers’ interpretation of taking the Fifth, it is even more clear that a business does not have a right to take a Fifth if it’s a corporation,” Virginia Senator Mark Warner, the committee’s ranking Democratic member, told reporters. “So those subpoenas—one has been served, one is in the process of being served. And we keep all options on the table.” Warner and the committee’s Republican chairman, North Carolina Senator Richard Burr, issued a subpoena to Flynn earlier this month, requesting any Russia-related documents he may have as part of its probe into Moscow’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. Flynn was a prominent member of now-President Trump’s inner circle and worked as a foreign-policy surrogate during the campaign. Trump named him as his pick for the national-security adviser post in November.

But Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, lasted less than a month in the position. The president fired him in February after multiple news outlets reported he’d lied about multiple conversations he had with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, on the same day in December when the Obama administration announced sanctions against the Russian government. Since his ouster, Flynn has become a focal point in the sprawling federal investigation into Russian interference. That inquiry, now supervised by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, is also examining whether anyone from the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to undermine Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign with purloined emails. Federal prosecutors in eastern Virginia reportedly issued grand-jury subpoenas recently to Flynn’s associates and businesses for documents related to his foreign contacts. Flynn has denied any wrongdoing, and Trump described the investigations as a “witch hunt” undermining his presidency. “At the end of that option is a contempt charge, and I’ve said that everything is on the table.” Flynn’s troubles deepened Monday when Maryland Representative Elijah Cummings, the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, wrote in a letter that Flynn had given false information to federal investigators last year during a routine background-check interview. The letter—addressed to his GOP counterpart on the committee, Chairman Jason Chaffetz—quoted a Pentagon report in which Flynn reportedly said he had not received any payments from foreign sources. In fact, Flynn had received $45,000 for attending a Moscow gala two months earlier hosted by Russia Today, the Kremlin-funded media network. Intentionally lying to investigators during a background check is a federal crime.