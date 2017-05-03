Testifying before the Senate, James Comey said he did not regret his late October announcement that the investigation into Hillary Clinton had been reopened.

Updated on May 3 at 12:24 p.m. FBI Director James Comey has no regrets about the agency's handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server just days before the presidential election. "It was a hard choice, I still believe in retrospect the right choice, as painful as it's been," Comey told the Senate Judiciary committee, adding that the thought that he had affected the 2016 election made him "mildly nauseous." Comey was back on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning to testify in what was billed as a routine congressional oversight hearing, but minutes into the hearing, the director was questioned about his letter on October 28 notifying lawmakers that more emails had been uncovered that were pertinent to the investigation into Clinton's private email server that she maintained while secretary of state. Political analysts and Clinton herself have blamed Comey's letter and subsequent news coverage of the event for her defeat in the 2016 presidential election. In March, Comey revealed for the first time that the Trump campaign had been under investigation related to its ties to the Russian government, since the summer of 2016. Senator Dianne Feinstein, the committee's ranking member, introduced the matter in her opening remarks and proceeded to ask the director about his actions. Feinstein flatly asked Comey: "Why was it necessary to announce 11 days before a presidential election that you were opening an investigation on a new computer without any knowledge of what was in that computer? Why didn't you just do the investigation as you would normally with no public announcement?"

Comey defended the agency’s actions, saying that classified emails from Clinton to her aide Huma Abedin that had been forwarded to Abedin’s husband, former congressman Anthony Weiner, might have contained “evidence [Clinton] was acting with bad intent,” and so Comey felt obligated to inform Congress. Feinstein interrupted Comey in the middle of his explanation saying, “but they weren’t there.” Comey proceeded to lay out the reasons behind his decision: “I sat there that morning and I could not see a door labeled no action here. I could see two doors and they were both actions—one was labeled speak, the other was labeled conceal.” He added: “Speak would be really bad. There's an election in 11 days, lordy that would be really bad. Concealing in my view would be catastrophic. Not just to the FBI, but well beyond. And honestly, as between really bad and catastrophic, I said to my team we've got to walk into the world of really bad.” Republicans and Democrats have both criticized Comey for his actions within the last year. In tweets on Wednesday morning before the hearing, President Trump described Comey as “the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds!” Senator Ben Sasse asked Comey about WikiLeaks, the group that published thousands of hacked emails from Democratic officials during the 2016 election, another factor Clinton has cited as a reason for her defeat. Sasse asked Comey whether WikiLeaks qualified as a journalistic organization.