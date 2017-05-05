Senators want to see the communications of several former aides to Donald Trump with Russians. The Senate Intelligence Committee, which is one of several bodies investigating Russian interference in the election, sent letters to Carter Page, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and Michael Flynn, among others, requesting their emails and records of other communications with Russians in government and the private sector, The New York Times reports. The committee could, and reportedly will, issue subpoenas if the recipients do not comply. Page, who was briefly a foreign-policy adviser to the Trump campaign, has extensive business contacts in Russia. In 2013, Page passed documents to a Russian spy, and the U.S. government believed that Russia was attempting to recruit him as a spy, BuzzFeed previously reported. In 2016, the FBI sought and obtained a secret warrant to surveil Page, The Washington Post reported. Although the Trump White House has tried to claim that Manafort “played a very limited role for a very limited amount of time,” he was the Trump campaign’s chairman for a tumultuous span over the summer of 2016. Previously, he worked for a Kremlin client who was president of Ukraine; allegedly received millions in off-the-books payment from that leader’s party; and signed a $10 million per annum contract to boost Vladimir Putin’s reputation globally. Manafort, who has worked for a series of unsavory leaders, also received millions in mysterious payments. In April, he belatedly filed as a foreign lobbyist for past work. He says he did nothing wrong.

Stone is a colorful former aide to Richard Nixon who has been an on-and-off confidant of Trump’s for years. Though not formally associated with the Trump campaign, he reportedly speaks with the president frequently. He is known to have communicated via Twitter message with a hacker known as Guccifer 2.0, whom U.S. intelligence agencies believe was really a Russian state front. Stone, Manafort, and Page are all subjects of an FBI investigation into Russian meddling. Flynn was forced to resign as national security adviser in February, after it became clear he had lied to Vice President Pence about his pre-inauguration conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. He also recently registered as a foreign agent, acknowledging lobbying work for the Turkish government in 2016. In addition, the chair and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee last week accused Flynn of breaking the law by failing to seek permission for, or disclose, payment from the Russian and Turkish governments. Flynn has sought immunity in exchange for testifying about Russian ties. The documents the Senate committee seeks could help to resolve the many questions about the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia. There is now consensus that Russia interfered in the election, but the president has denied any collusion in those efforts. However, multiple Trump aides have ties to Russia, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions was forced to recuse himself from investigations after admitting he failed to disclose to Congress a meeting he had with the Russian ambassador in July.

Donald Trump entered the White House as one of the most scandal-tarred presidents in American history—what his imbroglios may have lacked in depth, they made up in variety, encompassing legal, ethical, and sexual controversies. (In a twist, one of Trump’s few competitors for the crown was his rival, Hillary Clinton.) They ranged from race discrimination to mafia connections, from petty hypocrisies to multimillion-dollar alleged frauds. Related Story The Many Scandals of Donald Trump: A Cheat Sheet Now that Trump is president, some of those controversies have continued to shadow him. But the presidency has also occasioned a whole new set of disputes. Looming largest is the question of whether his campaign colluded with Russian agents to interfere in the election, a question being investigated by the FBI as well as panels in both houses of Congress. They also include ethical and legal questions surrounding members of his cabinet, his allegation that Barack Obama spied on him before the election, and various conflicts of interest. In the spirit of our logs of Clinton and Trump scandals during the presidential campaign, this article will track those controversies, sorting out the legal, ethical, and moral questions and separating the facts from the fury. The list will be updated regularly as there are new developments.

Mike Segar / Reuters The Firing of Michael Flynn Who: Flynn, a retired three-star general and Trump’s first national security adviser The dirt: Flynn cut a controversial figure on the campaign trail as an outspoken Trump surrogate. On November 17, shortly after Trump was elected, Flynn was named his national security adviser. Problems soon emerged. His son had to be fired for spreading bizarre, baseless conspiracy theories. There were also reports that Flynn had spoken with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak prior to Trump’s inauguration about sanctions on Moscow, which Flynn denied. On April 25, the leaders of the House Oversight Committee said they believed Flynn had failed to seek permission (as he had been warned to do) to receive money from the Russian and Turkish governments in 2015 and 2016, and omitted some of them from required disclosures. The upshot: Flynn was fired on February 13, after it became clear he had lied to Vice President Pence about his conversations with Kislyak. However, Trump reportedly knew about those lies as early as January 26, raising questions about why Flynn’s firing took so long. More questions have emerged since, especially with Flynn’s disclosure that he lobbied for the Turkish government without declaring it prior to his White House appointment. If Flynn failed to seek permission for payments from Russia and Turkey, and to disclose it, he would have committed a crime. More details about Flynn are expected: Through a lawyer, Flynn—who in 2016 said that someone who asks for immunity has probably committed a crime—has reportedly reached out to various investigative bodies to offer immunity in exchange for testimony. So far, no one is known to have granted it.

Read more: The Atlantic, (2), (3) Carlo Allegri / Reuters Russian Interference in the 2016 Election Who: Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chair; Michael Flynn, former national security adviser; Carter Page, former Trump adviser; unknown others The dirt: The fact of Russian interference in the election to hurt Hillary Clinton and aid Trump is the subject of consensus in the U.S. government, but whether there were connections between the Trump campaign and those efforts remains unknown. The most explosive allegations were laid out in the infamous unconfirmed dossier a former British intelligence officer prepared. FBI Director James Comey said on March 20 that his agency is “investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.” The Senate and House intelligence committees are also both investigating. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was forced to recuse himself from any investigations after admitting he had not disclosed to Congress meetings with the Russian ambassador. Democrats have argued that Sessions lied under oath by doing so. On April 11, The Washington Post revealed that the FBI sought and received a warrant to Carter Page on suspicion of being a foreign agents. Paul Manafort is also the subject of several inquiries, and reports have pointed to mysterious millions flowing his way; he may register retroactively as a foreign agent under federal law. The Senate Intelligence Committee is seeking communications with Russia from several former Trump aides.

The upshot: Who knows? If Trump aides conspired with a foreign power to influence the election, it would be the biggest political scandal since Watergate. If Trump himself were involved or compromised, as the darkest liberal observers suggest, it would be a scandal without precedent in American history. Adam Schiff, the Democratic ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, says he has seen “more than circumstantial” evidence of collusion, while Representative Joaquín Castro says he thinks people will go to jail. At the moment, however, there’s minimal public evidence to go on, so the whole thing might very well turn out to be mere innuendo. Read more: The Atlantic, (2), (3), The New York Times, Associated Press, The New York Times Kevin Lamarque / Reuters The Obama “Wiretap” Who: Donald Trump; former President Barack Obama; Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano; conservative pundit Mark Levin; Breitbart author Joel Pollak The dirt: On March 4, Trump tweeted that Obama “had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory,” calling it “McCarthyism” and “Nixon/Watergate.” There is no evidence to support Trump’s claim, and FBI Director James Comey said under oath that it was not true. It appears that Trump made his claim based on speculation from Andrew Napolitano on Fox News, Mark Levin’s radio show, and a Breitbart piece by Pollak based on the Levin segment. Despite demanding a congressional investigation, the White House has still not produced any evidence. Trump has tried to change the nature of his claim, first saying he merely meant “surveillance” broadly. Later, after the White House claimed (again, with no clear evidence) that Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice had improperly asked that the names of Trump aides be listed in intelligence reports, Trump claimed, falsely, that he’d been referring to this “unmasking.”

The upshot: The debate over Trump’s apparently entirely fictitious claim has now spread out over weeks, sucking in congressional investigations and the FBI. Trump’s refusal to back off his claim has produced a range of peculiar outcomes. Devin Nunes, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, has been forced to recuse himself from an investigation. The Trump administration set off a brief feud with GCHQ, the British intelligence agency, for claiming the U.K. did the bugging for the Obama administration. The president also made a bizarre, awkward joke about prior surveillance of Angela Merkel during a press conference with the German chancellor. If President Obama did engage in politically motivated spying, it would be Nixonian, but at the moment there’s simply no evidence for that at all, while Trump’s phantom allegations suck up oxygen. Read more: The Atlantic, (2), (3) Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Devin Nunes and Allegations of Improper “Unmasking” Who: Devin Nunes, chair of the House Intelligence Committee and a Trump transition team member; Ezra Cohen-Watnick and Michael Ellis, White House staffers; Susan Rice, Obama national security adviser The dirt: On March 22, Nunes, a California Republican, announced he had received mysterious report suggesting vague, inappropriate conduct by Obama administration officials—that Trump transition-team members had been “incidentally collected,” or swept up in surveillance of intelligence targets. When Americans who are not the targets of surveillance are collected this way, their names are redacted, but can be revealed, or “unmasked,” to some top officials at their request. Though Nunes said the surveillance was lawful, he alleged that the Trump officials’ names had been improperly unmasked. Nunes would not say how he obtained the information, did not share it with members of his committee, and rushed to brief the president. A later report from Bloomberg View had Trump officials claiming Susan Rice had requested questionable unmasking.