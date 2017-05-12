Donald Trump made a return visit to Liberty University on Saturday, speaking at the 44th commencement of famous Christian school in Lynchburg, Virginia. Before a crowd of hopeful graduates, America’s next generation of evangelical leaders, he argued that fighting the “broken system” in Washington is what it means to have faith. “In America we do not worship government, we worship God,” he declared. “We do not need a lecture from Washington on how to lead our lives.” The president didn’t mention the drama in Washington over the fired FBI director, James Comey; he didn’t talk about Russia or wiretap conspiracies or defend his first 100 days. A couple hundred miles south of Washington, back on friendly turf, Trump was defiant and coy. He pledged his loyalty to the students and people of faith, mocking the “establishment” that has defied him. Related Story Liberty University Students Want to Be Christians—Not Republicans It was an appropriate venue for such a speech. Liberty was founded in 1971 by Jerry Falwell, the pastor who led the conservative Christian organization, the Moral Majority, and its takeover of Washington in the ’80s. In its four decades, the school has become an incubator of conservative Christian leadership and a regular campaign stop for Republican politicians hoping to win over religious constituents. In a somewhat surprise move, the university’s current president, Jerry Falwell Jr., became one of Trump’s earliest supporters during the 2016 campaign. Falwell had previously kept a somewhat low political profile, and his endorsement was a sign that Trump might eventually be able to win over conservative Christians.

The students, however, were more ambivalent. Last fall, in the weeks before the election, a small group of students wrote a petition urging their fellow Christians to oppose to Trump. When I visited campus, most students were resigned to voting for Trump, but many seemed fatigued with politics—everyone on campus is required to attend regular talks by famous speakers, many of whom hail from Washington. On Saturday, the students seemed to have changed their mind—they were all in for Trump. When Falwell mentioned Neil Gorsuch, the recently confirmed Supreme Court justice, in his introduction, the crowd cheered wildly. The university president crowed his approval of Trump’s first months in office: “I do not believe any president in our lifetimes has done so much that has benefited the Christian community in such a short time span as Donald Trump,” he said. The crowd applauded in agreement. Trump won big cheers for promising to protect their religious liberty—“as long as I am your president, no one is ever going to stop you from practicing your faith or from preaching what is in your heart,” he declared—and laughs for joking about Auburn’s intimidating football team. He called on the students to be champions for Christ, and encouraged them to maintain faith in God: As long as they have that, he said, “you will not fail.” He even made a humble crack at himself: “Here I am, standing before you as president of the United States,” he said. “I am guessing that some people here today thought that ... would really require major help from God.”