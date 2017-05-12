The president embodies the very quality that he attacked as ‘pathetic’ in his commencement address at Liberty University.

In Donald Trump’s commencement speech at Liberty University, he said, “Nothing is easier or more pathetic than being a critic, because they're people that can't get the job done.” Why might Trump believe that? Perhaps he is reflecting on his own experience in politics—comparing his past statements as a famous Obama critic to his present attempts to get the job done as president. The juxtaposition is instructive. Trump started his political career as a critic of birth certificates: An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012 But when it came to demonstrating any fraud he couldn’t get the job done. And that early pattern of loud critique, followed by the failure to do any better, has been repeated across many issues. As a critic, Trump said this about inauguration crowds: President Obama's inaugural had record low ratings. What does that portend? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2013 As president, at the very start, Trump vastly underperformed his predecessor’s first inauguration and started his presidency with a freakout attempting to obscure that fact.

As a critic, Trump said this about Syria: The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria-big mistake if he does not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013 As president, he failed to get the job done, attacking Syria without securing congressional approval (an action that did nothing to alter the ongoing conflict there). As a critic, Trump said this: Perhaps @BarackObama's biggest shortcoming as President is he failed to unite the country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2012 Trump now presides over a more polarized, divided nation—and with lower approval ratings. As a critic, Trump regularly disparaged Obamacare: It’s Friday. How many people have been forced off their plans and lost their doctors today because of ObamaCare? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2013 As president, he has thus far failed to make good on his pledge to repeal and replace the law, and the only GOP bill on offer would cause many more people to lose their health insurance. As a critic, Trump said this about immigration policy: Mexico will pay for the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2016 As president, Trump hasn't managed to build a wall or get funds from Mexico—because of his blatant failure he wants Congress to pay for a wall, and so far, it won't. As a critic, Trump said this about presidential golfing: Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014 As president, he hasn’t even managed to play less golf than Obama. How easy would that be? Yet he’s unable to restrain even that one indulgence, despite the glaring hypocrisy.

As a critic, Trump said this about Obama’s income: Have we ever had a POTUS before @BarackObama who earned over 1/3 of his income from foreign sources and paid taxes to another country? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2012 As president, Trump won’t reveal tax records that would show his sources of income—and continues to earn money from businesses in dozens of foreign countries. As a critic, Trump said this about hurricane relief: So Obama and Congress can waste billions in Iraq & Afghanistan building roads & schools but can’t get money to the NJ & NY Sandy victims? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2013 As president, Trump gave North Carolina less than 1 percent of the hurricane recovery funds it requested. As a critic, Trump said this about Obama family vacations: Michelle Obama's weekend ski trip to Aspen makes it 16 times that Obamas have gone on vacation in 3 years. (cont) http://t.co/2SXcBxrJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2012 As president, Trump has spent about a quarter of his time at his Florida vacation home, including 7 visits to Mar-a-Lago in just three months. As a critic, Trump mocked turnover in the Obama administration: 3 Chief of Staffs in less than 3 years of being President: Part of the reason why @BarackObama can't manage to pass his agenda. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2012 As a presidential candidate and president, Trump has had to part ways with a campaign manager, Paul Manafort; an adviser, Carter Page; and the man he appointed to be his national-security adviser, Michael Flynn, all over their ties to Russia. And rumors are constantly flying about the next aide who will be fired in a fit of pique.