It’s not enough to make James Comey reach for his Dramamine again. A week after the FBI director told the Senate Judiciary Committee that it makes him “mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election” with an October 28 letter to Congress about newly discovered Hillary Clinton emails, several reports suggest that Comey misstated an important fact about that potentially election-tipping revelation. On October 28, 2016, Comey wrote to members of Congress, telling them that although he had previously announced the conclusion of an FBI probe into the Democratic nominee’s emails, “In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation.” It later became clear that the “unrelated investigation” was a inquiry into whether Anthony Weiner, estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, had sexted a teenager. Related Story FBI Director Has No Regrets About His Fateful 2016 Decision Within days, the FBI had reviewed the new emails. Most of them were simply duplicates of previously discovered messages. On November 6, two days before the election, Comey followed up his letter, saying that upon review, the FBI confirmed its decision not to recommend charges against Clinton. Comey’s handling of the Clinton case was, by his own admission as well as the observations of others, unprecedented in FBI history. Comey and his defenders counter than the situation they faced was also unprecedented: Never had there been a leading presidential candidate in the situation Clinton was. “Concealment, in my view, would have been catastrophic,” he told the Senate panel last week.

But Comey misstated a key piece of information during that hearing, ProPublica first reported. After learning of the new emails, Comey’s agents began combing through them as quickly as possible, he testified: They found thousands of new emails, they found classified information on Anthony Weiner. Somehow, her emails are being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information, by her assistant, Huma Abedin. Comey said this was related to Clinton’s much-mocked habit of asking aides to print things. “His then-spouse, Huma Abedin, appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him, for him I think to print out for her so she could then deliver them to the secretary of state,” Comey said. Later in the hearing, Senator Ted Cruz asked Comey about that. “If I understand you correctly—you said Ms. Abedin forwarded hundreds or thousands of classified emails to her husband on a non-government non-classified computer. How is—how does that conduct not directly violate that statute?” Cruz asked. “First, senator, if I said that I misspoke,” Comey replied. “She forwarded hundreds and thousands of emails, some of which contain classified information.” He told Cruz that such an action would probably elicit discipline but not prosecution if done by an FBI agent. But it turns out Comey misspoke even in his correction. ProPublica reports that in fact Abedin only forward a handful of emails to her husband for printing. It was not a “regular practice.” The real reason that the thousands of emails were on Weiner’s computer appears to have that they were backed up from her BlackBerry. CNN and The Washington Post have reported the same.