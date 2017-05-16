On Tuesday evening, congressional lawmakers were forced to respond to the second immediately controversial report involving President Trump to surface in roughly 24-hours, after The New York Times reported that the president asked former FBI Director James Comey to halt a federal investigation into former National-Security Adviser Michael Flynn, citing a memo written by Comey as its source. Latest from Politics Did Trump Try to Shut Down the FBI's Michael Flynn Investigation? Republican Representative Jason Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, reportedly told NBC that “if the memo exists, I need to see it and I need to see it right away. We are drafting the necessary paperwork to get [it].” In response to a question about whether he would attempt to obtain that memo, Senator Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is currently investigating Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, reportedly told journalists that “the burden is on the New York Times, if they’re reporting it, and they’ve got somebody who’s got the document.” According to Politico’s Elana Schor, Burr said, “they need to get the document and get it released.”

Congress does have the power to issue subpoenas. “The Senate has increasingly recognized the importance of investigations, and has expanded its powers to conduct inquiries, including subpoena power for all standing committees,” the official United States Senate website states. The Senate Intelligence Committee website states that “subpoenas authorized by the Committee for the attendance of witnesses or the production of memoranda, documents, records, or any other material may be issued by the Chairman, the Vice Chairman, or any member of the Committee designated by the Chairman.” In response to an e-mailed question about whether the Senate Intelligence Committee would attempt to subpoena the Comey memo, a spokesperson for Burr replied: “The Committee will continue to follow the facts where they lead.” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters on Tuesday that he has asked Comey to testify “before the Judiciary Committee to tell his side of the story,” according to a Politico report that published just after the Times story broke. Comey had previously declined to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, which is conducting its own investigation into Russian interference in the election, including probing potential ties between Trump associates and Russia, also reportedly called for Comey in front of Congress.