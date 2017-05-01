CNN and Donald Trump are it again.

The two have been feuding for months. On Tuesday, the network refused to air an ad by Trump’s campaign that called the mainstream media “fake news,” a term frequently used by the president. The campaign, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc, responded, blasting CNN in a press release, titled, “Fake News Station Refuses to Run Ad Highlighting The President’s First 100 Days.”

“It is absolutely shameful to see the media blocking the positive message that President Trump is trying to share with the country,” said Michael Glassner, the campaign’s executive director, in a statement. “It’s clear that CNN is trying to silence our voice and censor our free speech because it doesn’t fit their narrative.”

The release goes on, saying the network “takes issue with the ad’s message calling out the mainstream media for peddling fake news and not reporting on the fact that President Trump is making America great again.”