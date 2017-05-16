Statistically speaking, you’re most likely reading this story on a cellphone somewhere in the United States. If you are, you’re using one of more than 378 million cellphone accounts in the country. The data forming these words is beaming to your phone by way of between 300,000 and 600,000 cell towers—a vast telecommunications archipelago that spans from Seattle to Orlando, binding Americans and their devices to one another in a tangled digital web. Traversing that web leaves tracks. By tracing the cell towers an individual device interacts with, law-enforcement agencies can track where you’ve been, how long you were there, and when you left. What’s more, the police can obtain all of that data without a warrant. But that could change if the U.S. Supreme Court agrees to take up two major Fourth Amendment cases, Graham v. United States and Carpenter v. United States, for its upcoming term in October. Related Story Apple Is Right: The FBI Wants to Break Into Lots of Phones The defendants in both cases reached the Court by separate but similar paths. Two separate federal juries convicted Aaron Graham, Timothy Carpenter, and Timothy Sanders on multiple counts of armed robbery. In Graham’s case, the targets were gas stations and fast-food restaurants in Baltimore in 2010 and 2011; Carpenter, Sanders, and their accomplices chose multiple electronic stores in Michigan and Ohio in 2011. After their arrests, federal investigators asked judges for access to what’s called “historical cell-tower location information,” or historical CSLI. The application wasn’t a warrant, which would have required investigators to show probable cause. Instead, they used what’s called a 2703(d) order, named after the provision of the federal Stored Communications Act that establishes it, to apply for the records.

After reviewing them, investigators in both cases determined that the suspects’ cellphones had interacted with cell towers near the sites of each robbery when the robberies occurred. Carpenter and Sanders were sentenced to 1,395 months—more than 116 years—in prison, while Graham received a 1,764-month sentence. The Fourth and Sixth Circuit Courts of Appeal upheld their respective convictions and the use of the historical CSLI data at trial, after which the defendants asked the Supreme Court for review. At issue in both cases is the burden of proof police must meet before a judge can grant access to historical CSLI. The 2703(d) orders require a lower standard: Investigators must provide “specific and articulable facts showing that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the records or other information sought are relevant and material to an ongoing criminal investigation.” That’s considered to be a more relaxed threshold than what’s needed to obtain a typical warrant under the Fourth Amendment. “This approach is ill-suited to the digital age.” The burden-of-proof gap between 2703(d) orders and warrants springs from the third-party doctrine, a legal principle first articulated by the Supreme Court 40 years ago. Under the doctrine, Americans have no “reasonable expectation of privacy,” a key Fourth Amendment test, when voluntarily disclosing information to a third party like a phone company and or a bank. That gives police broad latitude to obtain a suspect’s information without a warrant when it’s held by a company or similar entity.