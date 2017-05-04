The American Health Care Act is scheduled for a vote in the House Thursday afternoon. After weeks of setbacks and negotiations, the White House and GOP leaders in Congress seem confident that the amended law will have enough support among both moderate Republicans and the more conservative Freedom Caucus to pass and proceed to the Senate. Related Story How to Stop Medicaid Expansion The decision to push for a vote this week has proved controversial, as there is little consensus on what the revised law will actually do. A collection of amendments added since its initial drafting—including one from Representative Tom MacArthur allowing states to waive certain protections for preexisting conditions, and two amendments that set aside $23 billion total for high-risk pools in states—carry downstream consequences, like changes in employer plans or increased costs for sick people. But House Republicans are invested in moving quickly—eschewing hearings on the law and allowing limited time for analysis and consideration. Perhaps more consequentially, they are voting before its specs can be reappraised by the Congressional Budget Office, the agency that evaluates a law’s potential outcomes. But what exactly does the CBO’s work entail, and why is its scoring important? In lieu of a report from the office itself, I spoke with former CBO Director Doug Holtz-Eakin—now president of the center-right think tank American Action Forum—on the CBO’s role and his own analysis of the amended AHCA. The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Vann R. Newkirk II: Can you walk us through what the traditional CBO scoring process is like for a major health-reform bill like the AHCA? Douglas Holtz-Eakin: As the legislation is being developed, the staff on the Hill will be in contact with CBO describing what they’re going to do, so CBO has some notion of what’s coming their way. Congress will then provide them, typically, with some sort of outline of the structure of the bill, and CBO will give some sort of estimate of the implications. Then they’ll actually have to write the legislative language and send that to CBO, and there will be several iterations on that. Then there will be final legislation as well, and CBO will write a formal cost estimate. That describes the budgetary impact of the legislation—what does it do to revenues coming in and spending going out?—and often, for health legislation, provides some supplementary information on premiums and coverage implications of the bill. The Budget Act of 1974 said that if you’re going to consider language that contains a congressional authorization, there should be a CBO score that accompanies it—so that’s the basis for which this process was set up. Congress can waive the CBO score at any time. It gets done differently in every circumstance. Newkirk: In your tenure, did you have any situation where Congress decided, on a final bill, to waive or bypass the CBO scoring? Holtz-Eakin: We did a lot of things with the Medicare Modernization Act, the Part D program; we put a score out for that, of course. But people would put up amendments on the floor without having any CBO score and without knowing. That’s not uncommon at all. In this circumstance with the AHCA, Congress isn’t waiting for the final score, but CBO did put out the score on the base bill a couple weeks ago, and these three amendments don’t really change that. They’re really tiny tweaks in my view. And we know what adding $15 billion and $8 billion costs: $23 billion. So I don’t think there’s any real big mystery here.