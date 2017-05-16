The Constitution has a failsafe. When the framers decided to create a powerful chief executive with a fixed term of office, it was immediately evident that a remedy was needed in case something went terribly wrong. As Virginia delegate George Mason observed early in the deliberations in Philadelphia, “some mode of displacing an unfit magistrate is rendered indispensable by the fallibility of those who choose, as well as by the corruptibility of the man chosen.” The framers all agreed that the power to remove the executive would have to be lodged somewhere. They had more difficulty agreeing on who should control the removal power and on what basis it should be exercised.

There were essentially two options on the table. The president might be removable by either the state governments or by Congress. There was little interest among the nationalists who were working to rewrite the federal constitution in giving the states that kind of power over a branch of the national government, and so they quickly settled on giving the power to Congress. If Congress would have the authority to remove the president, it could either be done by impeachment or by what is sometimes known as “removal by address.” Impeachment was understood to require that a specific cause for removal be specified and a trial be held to determine whether the officer was guilty of those charges. Removal by address was a simpler process that merely required a vote with no necessity that specific charges be made or proven or that a fair hearing be provided. Because the framers valued the independence of the three branches of government and did not want the president to be at the mercy of a hostile legislature, they preferred the route of impeachment.

The constitutional text sets down both a procedure to be followed for impeachments and a substantive standard by which impeachments should be judged. Procedurally, an impeachment can be brought by a majority vote of the House of Representatives against any civil officer of the federal government. In practice, the House investigates whether impeachment charges would be warranted. If it determines that charges are warranted, articles of impeachment are drafted that specify the various charges against the officer in question and those are voted on by the whole House. Once the Senate receives articles of impeachment from the House, it organizes itself into a court. Senators take an oath to do “impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws” when sitting as judges in that court, and the chief justice of the United States presides over the court in the case of an impeachment of the president. The House appoints managers to prosecute the case before the Senate, and the impeached officer is entitled to present a defense. At the conclusion of the trial, the members of the Senate must vote on each individual article of impeachment. Conviction requires a guilty verdict from two-thirds of the participating senators. Upon conviction, the Senate may impose a punishment of removal from office or disqualification from any future federal office.

Mere incompetence or “maladministration” is not generally understood to be an impeachable offense.

Substantively, the Constitution specifies that impeachments can be brought for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” The phrase “high crimes and misdemeanors” is borrowed from British parliamentary practice, but it does not have a settled or clear meaning. The constitutional drafters were searching for a standard that was flexible and would allow removal in a variety of situations as circumstances might dictate. But they also wanted a standard that required some specific, demonstrable offenses to have been committed before Congress would be able to remove members of the other branches of government.

While he was still a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Gerald Ford famously quipped that “an impeachable offense is whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers it to be at a given moment in history.” This is true in the sense that the Senate is the only court that can ever rule on the appropriateness of the House’s actions, and so if the Senate is willing to sustain an impeachment charge then it is for all practical purposes an impeachable offense.