The U.S. government is trying to compel Twitter to unmask a pseudonymous critic of the Trump administration, the social-media company said in a First Amendment lawsuit filed Thursday. In its complaint, Twitter asked a federal district court in California to block a U.S. Customs and Border Protection administrative summons issued to the company in March. The summons demands that Twitter "produce for inspection…[a]ll records regarding the [T]witter account @ALT_USCIS to include, User names, account login, phone numbers, mailing addresses, and I.P. addresses." The lawsuit says the agency ordered Twitter to provide the information by 11:45 a.m. on March 13, one day before an official from CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility actually faxed the summons to the company. @ALT_uscis is one of dozens of pseudonymous Twitter accounts imitating federal agencies that sprung up shortly after President Trump took office in January. The "uscis" part of its name seems to refer to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, part of the Department of Homeland Security. Twitter allows users to create accounts under either a real or fake name, and none of the accounts have been publicly linked to a past or present government employee. Virtually all of them are highly critical of the Trump administration, including @ALT_uscis, whose bio includes the phrase "immigration resistance." With the information requested, Twitter told the court, the CBP would be able to "pierce the anonymity of the person or persons who established and use the @ALT_USCIS account." Twitter argued that providing the information to the CBP would violate the First Amendment's free-speech protections.

“Compelled disclosure of the identities of Twitter users who have engaged in pseudonymous speech would chill their exercise of the constitutionally protected right to speak anonymously,” the company said in its filing. “Moreover, independent of its users’ rights, Twitter’s actions in providing a platform for the dissemination of its users’ speech—including its decision to permit the publication of pseudonymous speech—is fully protected by the First Amendment.” The operator—or operators—of the @ALT_uscis account, which has more than 33,000 followers, apparently agrees. In a tweet shortly after news of the lawsuit broke, the account posted a screenshot of the First Amendment. pic.twitter.com/jMyK38iOcN — ALT🛂 Immigration (@ALT_uscis) April 6, 2017 In addition to the constitutional argument, Twitter claims the CBP order exceeds the legal authority of the federal law under which it was issued. The cited provision, known as Section 1509, allows certain DHS officials to examine a company’s records in “any investigation or inquiry conducted for the purpose of ascertaining the correctness of any entry, for determining the liability of any person for duty, fees and taxes due or duties, fees and taxes which may be due the United States, for determining liability for fines and penalties, or for insuring compliance with the laws of the United States administered by the United States Customs Service.”