The Republican plan to replace Obamacare is back under discussion, but its prospects for success are no clearer than they were before.

It’s revival time for the American Health Care Act. The Republican repeal-and-replace plan for Obamacare died an unceremonious death last month when President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan abandoned the bill minutes before a floor vote that they knew was doomed to fail. But now, just in time for Easter, the bill has seemingly returned to life and is back under discussion on Capitol Hill. Vice President Mike Pence is shuttling once again between the White House and the clubhouse of the House Freedom Caucus, dangling a proposal to push the legislation even further to the right in order to secure the votes of the GOP’s hardest-to-please conservatives. The changes under consideration would threaten Trump’s oft-repeated promise to protect people with preexisting conditions by allowing states, under certain conditions, to gut the regulations undergirding that pledge. Is this actually going anywhere? Related Story The Republicans Fold on Health Care It’s hard to say. There is no text of a proposal, and members of the Freedom Caucus insist there is no deal until they see specifics. The administration has also met with Republican moderates, but there’s no indication that striking even more of Obamacare’s more popular provisions could get their votes. But Republicans have a collective incentive to rectify—or at least be seen as trying to rectify—a humiliating failure for their party. And Congress has a long history of dilly-dallying, stumbling, and even falling flat on its face before striking a quick deal and acting on a moment’s notice. That’s especially true when lawmakers face a deadline, and the House is scheduled to recess for a two-week Easter break on Thursday. Notably, the murmurs of optimism are emanating from some of the conservatives who were most stridently opposed to the AHCA a few weeks ago.

“I think it’s serious,” Jason Pye, director of public policy for FreedomWorks, told me by phone on Tuesday morning. “I’m pretty optimistic about the path forward.” FreedomWorks, a conservative activist group, had criticized multiple iterations of the bill in March and vowed to penalize Republicans who voted for it. Now that the White House seems willing to target the core insurance regulations at the heart of the Affordable Care Act, however, the right is listening. “The entire concept appears to be one of federalism,” said Dan Holler, a spokesman for the conservative group Heritage Action, “and if the Republican Party can’t get behind federalism, it’s sort of unclear what they could get behind.” Even Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who led the rebellion against the GOP leadership’s bill, is sounding optimistic notes after a round of golf with the president. “Right now, we’re just at that conceptual stage.” Still, there remain plenty of skeptics that the GOP can swiftly fix a proposal that registered just a 17 percent approval rating with voters and whose failure prompted Trump to lash out at conservatives, moderates, and Democrats alike. Count Ryan as chief among them. At a press conference on Tuesday morning, the speaker downplayed the latest developments and talk of an imminent agreement. “Right now, we’re just at that conceptual stage,” he said. “It’s important that we don’t just win the votes of one caucus, or one group, but that we get the votes and get the consensus of 216 of our members.”