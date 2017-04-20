If the president didn’t want to be judged on the first three months of his presidency, why did he promise to get so much done in that period?

Everyone knows the feeling: There’s a big deadline coming up at work, and you’re not sure you’re going to get everything you need done before it. As the end of the semester approaches at colleges around the nation, plenty of students are feeling it, and President Trump can sympathize: No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017 The tweet is the latest whiff of panic wafting from the White House ahead of April 29, which marks the hundredth day of Trump’s presidency. Another one came on Thursday, with the administration mounting a renewed effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, despite no indication that the politics in the House of Representatives have moved far enough to make the latest push any less Quixotic than the last catastrophic attempt. Related Story How Many of His 'Day One' Promises Did Trump Fulfill? But Trump has been eyeing the 100-day mark with dread for some time, as Shane Goldmacher reported in Politico on April 10. “One hundred days is the marker, and we’ve got essentially two and a half weeks to turn everything around,” a White House official told Goldmacher. “This is going to be a monumental task.”

Spoiler alert: They’re not going to make it. This tweet aside, Trump has little to show for his first three months in office. The one exception that he cites, Neil Gorsuch, is indeed a notable one. By placing a young and strongly conservative justice on the Supreme Court bench, Trump can solidify a long legacy of conservative jurisprudence (though there’s little to suggest he has much personal interest in this, outside of the political win). The rest of Trump’s ambitious political agenda is largely stalled: defeated in Congress, obstructed in Congress, blocked by the courts, or caught up in the bureaucratic machine—which, thanks to the president’s slow pace of appointments, is working well below peak capacity. The Friday morning tweet shows Trump’s obsession with press coverage of his administration. He is right that the 100-day mark is arbitrary—or at least little more than a historical artifact bequeathed to future presidents, willing or not, from Franklin Roosevelt. Perhaps, as Jeff Greenfield recently wrote, it ought to be ignored. Given that arbitrariness, press coverage matters more than real accomplishments. That’s a truth that Trump has grasped well, from his business career through his presidential campaign, when messaging often triumphed over substance. But that hasn’t worked well for him since coming to the White House. Trump can complain about the tone of the coverage, and he can complain that the press it out to get him, but he can’t blame anyone else for the emphasis on the 100-day standard: It’s an unforced error that candidate Trump made. On October 22, 2016, Trump appeared in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where he unrolled a “Contract with the American Voter,” hearkening back to the 1994 GOP “Contract With America.” The document, helpfully still posted on his website, lays out precisely the steps that Trump promised to take by the same 100-day deadline he now ridicules.