The Trump administration won’t try to wreck the Affordable Care Act on its own quite yet, telling Democrats it plans to continue making payments to health insurers considered crucial for the law’s stability.

Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, informed Democratic leaders of the administration’s plans by phone on Wednesday in an effort to resolve one of the final obstacles in negotiations over legislation to keep the government open past Friday. It was the second about-face for the White House in the budget talks this week; on Monday night the president said he would back off a demand for a down payment from Congress for his southern border wall.

“Our major concerns in these negotiations have been about funding for the wall and uncertainty about the [cost-sharing reduction] payments crucial to the stability of the marketplaces under the Affordable Care Act,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve now made progress on both of these fronts.” Pelosi said there were other issues that remained unresolved in the spending-bill talks, but the prospect of a government shutdown has decreased. If by Friday Congress doesn’t pass an omnibus appropriations bill funding the government through September, lawmakers are expected to approve a stopgap measure to buy them some more time.

The subsidies help insurers offset the cost of covering older and sicker customers under the law, which bans discrimination based on age or preexisting medical conditions. But they have been the subject of litigation since 2014, when House Republicans filed a lawsuit alleging that the Obama administration was making the payments without the express authorization of Congress. The House won an initial victory in the case, and Trump has twice threatened to withhold the payments—first as leverage to get Democrats to cooperate with efforts to repeal Obamacare and then in a bid to win their support for funding the wall.

But the White House has now backed off both times, in part because it is under pressure both from the insurance industry and from some Republican lawmakers, who fear a political backlash if their constituents suffer premium increases or lose their insurance as a result of the missed payments.