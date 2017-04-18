Contaminated: In 2012, North Carolina’s Republican governor sought to make the state more business-friendly by rolling back environmental regulations. Three years later, the state warned a neighborhood near a coal-fired power plant that the tap water was too dangerous to drink. (Alana Semuels)

Under Trump’s Skin: Chris Jones explores Alec Baldwin’s complicated relationship with his role as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, and the significance of satire in an era of “political chaos.”

A Health-Care Disconnect: New research suggests that Medicaid expansion under Obamacare contributed to higher voter turnout in the 2014 midterm election. The uptick in political participation, however, did not result in more support for the Democratic leaders who backed the expansion. (Vann R. Newkirk II)

President Trump signed the so-called “Buy American, Hire American” executive order. Voting began for the contentious special election in Georgia’s sixth congressional district. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to vacate a stay of execution by the Arkansas Supreme Court, preventing the state from carrying out its first death sentence in 12 years. Vice President Mike Pence met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Authorities said Steve Stephens, the man suspected of fatally shooting a 74-year-old man and posting a video of the slaying on Facebook, killed himself after a police chase in Pennsylvania.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Taxes Come Full Circle: During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump pledged to overhaul the tax code. That promise could now be in jeopardy as a growing number of lawmakers resist efforts to rewrite the tax code until the president releases his tax returns. (Alan Rappeport, The New York Times)

Battling the Incumbents: Republican Representatives Steve King of Iowa and Jason Chaffetz of Utah “cast themselves as two of the biggest villains in Congress.” Meet the two women who seized that opportunity to become unlikely Democratic challengers in the 2018 congressional races. (Marisa Kabas, GQ)

Minimizing Conflict: President Trump vowed to “cancel” the Paris Agreement, but several senior advisers will likely encourage him to stay in. As Peter Aldhous notes: “Leaving would achieve little other than antagonizing other countries.” (BuzzFeed)

Did California Give Us Trumpism?: Since Trump’s election, California has taken the lead of the “resistance” to promote diversity and globalism. But some of Trump’s hard-line advisers are Californians who propelled nativist ideology in response to their progressive environment. (Scott Lucas, Politico)

Nothing to See Here: Pundits have cast the special election in Georgia as a possible referendum on President Trump. Tamer Abouras explains why the region may not serve as an accurate reflection of national trends. (Washington Examiner)

Visualized

What Do You Know About Taxes?: A poll conducted by Ipsos for NPR reveals Americans’ misperceptions of the U.S. tax code. View the data here. (Danielle Kurtzleben)

Question of the Week

Since the 1930s, a president’s first 100 days in office have been used to measure the new administration’s progress and potential success. By his 100th day, former President Franklin D. Roosevelt had signed 76 bills into law and pushed for new federal jobs programs. President Trump will reach his 100-day mark on April 29. What is your assessment of Trump’s early days in office?

-Written by Candice Norwood (@cjnorwoodwrites)