In the wake of a deadly chemical attack in Syria, some Republicans in Congress have called on President Trump to stand up more forcefully to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad—with Senator Marco Rubio going so far as to suggest that the administration’s foreign policy has emboldened him. Now, there are indications that Trump may be willing to take a harder line, as the president is reportedly considering the possibility of a military response. Latest from Politics Senator Mitt Romney? After the strike on a rebel-held town in Syria on Tuesday, several of the Senate’s more hawkish lawmakers pushed the Trump administration to make a move. Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain said in a joint statement on Thursday that Assad “must pay a punitive cost for this horrific attack,” and called on the United States to “lead an international coalition to ground Assad’s air force.” Graham earlier called the attack “the biggest test yet of the Trump presidency,” while Senator Tom Cotton said the United States must adopt “a stronger Syria policy” starting “with demanding Assad’s departure.” The Trump administration has so far sent mixed messages on Syria, and it’s impossible to predict what the president will ultimately decide to do. But CNN reported on Thursday that “Trump has told some members of Congress that he is considering military action in retaliation,” citing an unnamed source. The story added that “the president had not firmly decided to go ahead with it.” Citing a U.S. official, Reuters also reported on Thursday that “the Pentagon and the White House are in detailed discussions on military options” in response to the attack.

On Wednesday, Trump said during a press conference that his “attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed,” and he hinted at the potential for action without offering specifics. “Militarily, I don’t like to say where I’m going and what I’m doing,” he said. On Thursday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that “steps are underway” when asked if he and Trump would organize an international coalition to remove Assad. Recently, Trump has tried to shift blame to his predecessor for the situation in Syria. Public pressure from hawkish Republicans can, in part, be traced to administration comments prior to the attack suggesting that Trump had no intention of trying to oust the Syrian president. Last week, Tillerson said that Assad’s fate “will be decided by the Syrian people,” signaling that the United States would not push for his removal from power. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley went further last Thursday when she said that “our priority is no longer to sit there and focus on getting Assad out.” Some of the same Republicans now pressuring Trump to act in response to the chemical attack criticized those earlier remarks. Arizona’s McCain called Tillerson’s comments “incredible.” South Carolina’s Graham said that “to suggest that Assad is an acceptable leader for the Syrian people is to ignore the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people by the Assad regime.” After Tuesday’s strike, Senator Marco Rubio implied that the current administration may even shoulder some responsibility. The Florida senator told a Tampa Bay radio station on Wednesday that he found Tillerson’s remarks “concerning,” describing his message as a nod “to the idea that Assad was going to get to stay in some capacity.” He continued: “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that a few days later we see this. Assad believes, and sadly he may be right, that he can gas his people … and he’ll stay in power … And I hate to say this, I think he’s going to get away with it.”