Top Democrats did not take issue with the military action itself, focusing their criticism instead on the process by which it was approved.

After the United States launched missile strikes Thursday evening against the Syrian government in response to what officials said was President Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons, some Democratic lawmakers denounced the attack as “unconstitutional” and “unlawful.” Latest from Politics Trump's Syria Strike Was Unconstitutional and Unwise Yet while some Democrats objected to how Trump authorized the strike, many either condoned or did not take issue with the military action itself, suggesting instead that Assad’s actions warranted United States intervention. Democratic leaders issued statements indicating varying levels of support for the strike, while still calling for the president to seek congressional authorization if the administration plans to escalate its military involvement in Syria. Neither Chuck Schumer, nor Nancy Pelosi, the highest ranking congressional Democrats, condemned the attack or said it was the wrong decision. Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, said on Thursday night that “making sure Assad knows that when he commits such despicable atrocities he will pay a price is the right thing to do,” while House Minority Leader Pelosi said the strike appeared “to be a proportional response” to the chemical weapons attack.

Senator Elizabeth Warren said the “Syrian regime must be held accountable,” while Senator Mark Warner said that Assad “could not go unpunished,” and Senator Dick Durbin called it a “measured response. Rather than questioning the need for military action, many Democrats instead questioned whether the Trump administration’s strategy will be effective, and emphasized the need for congressional involvement if the administration escalates the conflict. The Constitution sets up a check on executive branch authority to initiate military action by providing that while the president “shall be the commander-in-chief of the Army and Navy,” Congress has the power to “declare war.” The War Powers Resolution limits the president’s ability to send American forces into harm’s way without consulting Congress. In practice however, presidents, including Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, have launched unilateral military operations without authorization from Congress. House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer said the airstrikes “are not a sufficient answer on their own to the challenge posed by the civil war in Syria and the Assad regime’s war crimes,” and called on Trump to formulate “a clear and coherent strategy.” Schumer called on the administration “to come up with a strategy and consult Congress before implementing it,” while Pelsoi insisted the president must obtain an Authorization for Use of Military Force from Congress if he “intends to escalate the U.S. military’s involvement in Syria,” and warned that “the crisis in Syria will not be resolved by one night of airstrikes. The killing will not stop without a comprehensive political solution to end the violence.”