The U.S. military struck an airfield in central Syria on Thursday night in what the Trump administration described as a retaliatory strike for the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons earlier this week.

In Washington, congressional reaction was mixed. Florida Senator Marco Rubio praised the strike as a “tactical action that furthers an objective.”

“I think this is an important, decisive step that was taken,” he told CNN. “It is a degrading of the capability of the Syrian regime to carry out further chemical attacks against innocent civilians. This will degrade their capability to launch those attacks from the air, and I think it was an important step, and hopefully it's part of a comprehensive strategy.”

Arizona Senator John McCain and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, two of the Senate’s more hawkish members, also commended Trump for using military force against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces after the Obama administration’s previous refusals.