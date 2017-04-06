The U.S. military struck an airfield in central Syria on Thursday night in what the Trump administration described as a retaliatory strike for the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons earlier this week.
In Washington, congressional reaction was mixed. Florida Senator Marco Rubio praised the strike as a “tactical action that furthers an objective.”
“I think this is an important, decisive step that was taken,” he told CNN. “It is a degrading of the capability of the Syrian regime to carry out further chemical attacks against innocent civilians. This will degrade their capability to launch those attacks from the air, and I think it was an important step, and hopefully it's part of a comprehensive strategy.”
Arizona Senator John McCain and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, two of the Senate’s more hawkish members, also commended Trump for using military force against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces after the Obama administration’s previous refusals.
“Unlike the previous administration, President Trump confronted a pivotal moment in Syria and took action,” they said in a joint statement. “For that, he deserves the support of the American people. Building on tonight’s credible first step, we must learn the lessons of history and ensure that tactical success to strategic progress.”
Some Democrats joined the praise for the Trump administration’s move, including Florida Senator Bill Nelson.
I support the admin’s strike on the air base that launched the chemical attack. I hope this teaches Assad not to use chemical weapons again.— Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) April 7, 2017
But Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, raised concerns about the strike’s legality.
While we all condemn the atrocities in Syria, the United States was not attacked.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2017
The President needs Congressional authorization for military action as required by the Constitution.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2017
Our prior interventions in this region have done nothing to make us safer and Syria will be no different.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2017
Democratic members of Congress echoed those sentiments in even stronger terms. California Representative Ted Lieu described the strikes as “unconstitutional.”
If true, this is UNCONSTITUTIONAL. Congress never authorized @POTUS to engage in war on #Assad in #Syria. https://t.co/Q39BSgaFYq— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 7, 2017
Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, a member of the Senate Democratic leadership, also urged congressional involvement but took a more measured tone.
“My preliminary briefing by the White House indicated that this was a measured response to the Syrian nerve gas atrocity,” he said. “Any further action will require close scrutiny by Congress, and any escalation beyond airstrikes or missile strikes will require engaging the American people in that decision.”
Other Democrats, like Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton, took aim at the president’s dissonant response to the victims of the chemical-weapons strike earlier this week and the Syrian refugee crisis as a whole.
So @POTUS cares enough about the Syrian people to launch 50 Tomahawks but not enough to let the victims of Assad find refuge & freedom here.— Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) April 7, 2017