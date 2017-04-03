Updated at 4:18 p.m. ET Senate Democrats said Monday they have the required 41 votes to sustain a filibuster against Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation. Assuming none of the 41 senators change their minds before the final vote later this week, the Senate’s Republican majority will almost certainly invoke the so-called “nuclear option” to rewrite the legislative chamber’s rules and place Gorsuch on the nation’s highest court. Related Story Gorsuch: Roe v. Wade Is the 'Law of the Land' Democrats crossed the fateful threshold during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Monday, where senators debated Gorsuch’s nomination ahead of a committee vote. Delaware Senator Chris Coons followed Democratic colleagues Dianne Feinstein and Patrick Leahy in announcing his opposition to letting the nomination advance, becoming the key 41st senator to back the filibuster. “I am not ready to end debate on this issue, so I will be voting against cloture,” Coons told the committee, referring to the formal procedural mechanism to end a filibuster. Passing legislation or confirming a president’s nominees theoretically requires a simple majority of 50 votes in the Senate. But senators can—and increasingly do—use filibusters held on the floor of the Senate to delay and block final votes. Overcoming a filibuster under current Senate rules requires the assent of 60 senators, making it a potent tool for the minority party to check the majority’s ambitions.

But that threshold can be eliminated by invoking the nuclear option, under which the Senate rewrites its own standing rules in a simple-majority vote. The procedural tactic earned its colloquial name from its sweeping power: Senate Democrats under former Majority Leader Harry Reid invoked it in 2013 to eliminate the 60-vote threshold for virtually all presidential appointments, citing the Republican minority’s unprecedented efforts to block Obama administration nominees. Democrats left the filibuster intact for Supreme Court nominees, however, leading to the current standoff. Senate Republican leaders, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have already signaled they would go nuclear to place Gorsuch on the Court. If confirmed, the 49-year-old federal appellate judge from Colorado would fill the record 14-month vacancy left by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. His unexpected death gave Barack Obama his third opportunity to nominate a justice to the Supreme Court. In March, he nominated Merrick Garland, the well-respected chief judge of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals and a relative moderate among the likely Democratic choices for the Court. Partisan struggles over the Supreme Court will likely reach their logical conclusion with the filibuster’s elimination for nominees. Within an hour of Scalia’s death, however, McConnell vowed to not confirm any of Obama’s nominees until after the election later that year. While McConnell cited the then-upcoming presidential contest as a reason not to confirm any Supreme Court nominee, Democrats attacked the unprecedented refusal as nakedly partisan. Confirming any Obama nominee would’ve given the Court’s liberal wing its first five-justice majority since the 1960s—a major shift in the high court’s ideological balance after almost a half-century of conservative dominance. President Trump’s victory in November foreclosed that shift for the immediate future, vindicating McConnell’s blockade.