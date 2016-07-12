President Trump on Wednesday signaled his determination to mount another drive to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but he faces a surprising obstacle: unexpectedly widespread Republican resistance to cutting Medicaid. That hesitation, following decades of GOP efforts to retrench the program, powerfully demonstrates how the party’s growing reliance on economically strained and older white voters is disrupting its ideological compass. Created in 1965, Medicaid is a state-federal partnership that for most of its history provided health care primarily for low-income children, seniors, and disabled adults. Repeatedly targeted by conservatives, Medicaid has never enjoyed as much political stability as Medicare, the federal health program for seniors. Related Story The Trumpcare Conundrum Both Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush proposed shrinking Medicaid by transforming it from an open-ended entitlement into a limited block grant for states, which would cap federal contributions. In 1995, during the Newt Gingrich era, the Republican-controlled House and Senate voted to convert Medicaid into a block grant despite initial resistance from some moderate Senate Republicans. (Ultimately, only one Republican in either chamber opposed final passage.) But their efforts were blocked when then-President Bill Clinton vetoed the proposal. In the ACA, former President Barack Obama significantly expanded Medicaid by allowing states to extend eligibility to more low-income, uninsured adults; about 11 million of the 20 million people who gained coverage under Obamacare did so through Medicaid. After the GOP regained the House majority in 2010, it responded by repeatedly passing legislation to undo the expansion and sharply reduce the underlying program itself. But those proposals were blocked either by the Senate or by Obama.

Following those well-worn tracks, this year’s House GOP health bill proposed to eliminate the ACA’s Medicaid expansion and to limit federal payments to states for the underlying program. The combined effect would have slashed federal Medicaid spending by $880 billion over the next decade and eliminated coverage for 14 million people, the Congressional Budget Office calculated. As Trump noted in his Wednesday interview with Fox Business Network, Republicans are counting on those spending reductions to help fund the tax cuts up next on their priority list. In Ohio, a 2016 state report concluded that expansion had helped reduce the state’s share of uninsured working-age adults to its lowest level ever. But the Medicaid cutbacks have provoked unanticipated resistance from centrist House Republicans, particularly from states that had expanded eligibility under the ACA. Republican senators from West Virginia, Alaska, Arkansas, Ohio, and Nevada— all expansion states—also questioned the cuts. GOP governors from those last three states, plus Michigan, added their own warnings. None of this guarantees that Republicans won’t eventually coalesce around a plan to repeal Obamacare and squeeze Medicaid. But clearly the program’s politics have grown more complicated for the party. What’s changed? One factor is that the ACA’s Medicaid expansion has provided clear benefits to providers and patients alike. In states that expanded Medicaid, hospitals are providing much less uncompensated care, which means fewer costs they must shift to paying customers. Rural hospitals have particularly benefited from expansion “because people there have less income and less access to other forms of coverage,” noted Edwin Park, vice president for health policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning research group.