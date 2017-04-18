The Democratic challenger has had a strong showing in a conservative district on Tuesday, but failed to earn enough votes to prevent another contest in June against Republican Karen Handel.

In a blow to liberals hoping that grassroots anger at President Trump will help Democrats win back Congress, Jon Ossoff, a Democratic candidate in a Georgia special election that has drawn national attention, appeared to fall short of enough votes to avoid a runoff on Tuesday in the race to replace former Republican Representative Tom Price. Just after midnight on Wednesday morning, The New York Times reported that Ossoff had fallen below the 50 percent threshold he would have needed to clear to win the race outright, showing a tally of 48.6 percent of the vote for the Democrat with 84 percent of precincts reporting. The seat was vacated by Price, who won re-election by more than 20 points in 2016, after he left to become President Trump’s secretary of health and human services. Addressing supporters earlier in the evening, Ossoff framed the results as worthy of celebration, saying “there is no doubt that this is already a victory,” and adding that his campaign had “shattered expectations.” Earlier in the night, Republican Karen Handel, who had 19.5 percent of the vote around midnight, expressed confidence to supporters that the race would advance to a runoff, and urged Republican voters not to let Ossoff “steal a seat” in the district.

Whatever happens won’t meaningfully change the balance of power in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. But Democrats may need to win districts like Georgia’s sixth congressional—an affluent, well-educated, suburban area that Trump only narrowly won—for the party to take control of Congress in the 2018 midterm elections. As a result, a Democratic defeat in June would come as a relief to Republicans, and prove demoralizing to Democrats, though political experts caution that the results of a single special election should not be viewed as a bellwether. Latest from Politics The Atlantic Politics & Policy Daily: Georgia on Trump's Mind The election has drawn a flurry of national attention with media outlets billing the matchup as the first major test of whether liberal backlash to Trump will translate into votes in parts of the country that aren’t safely Democratic. The Ossoff campaign raised a record $8.3 million as Democrats nationwide poured money into the race, while GOP outside groups have spent millions of their own in an effort to hang on to the seat. Even Trump has kept tabs on the race, taking to Twitter on Tuesday to say that Ossoff would be “a disaster in Congress.” Earlier in the week, the president denounced the candidate as a “super Liberal Democrat” who “wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!” In return, Ossoff has called Trump “misinformed.” So far, Ossoff has had a strong showing in a district that has been held by Republicans since the 1970s and where Hillary Clinton received 46.8 percent of the vote in November. It may be more difficult for him to defeat a Republican rival in a runoff, however, since conservative voters will have a chance to coalesce around a single candidate.

Still, taken with the results of other recent special elections, a strong performance from Ossoff in Tuesday’s contest, even if he did not avoid a runoff, may signal that Democrats are energized across the country, and motivated to get out and vote, even in conservative states and districts. For now, it’s too early to know how widespread, or strong, Democratic enthusiasm may be, and how that might impact the 2018 midterms. Brandon Finnigan, the director of the non-partisan Decision Desk HQ, told me last week, “If Ossoff wins, people will say the GOP is doomed. If he loses, people will say the Democrats are terribly disorganized, and they can’t win in 2018. Neither of those things are true.” Individual special elections, like the one in Georgia, don’t have a consistent track record of predicting the outcome of midterm elections on their own, but patterns can emerge across multiple races that provide insight into the current political climate. Earlier this month, Democrats lost a special election in Kansas, which has an unpopular Republican governor, but their candidate significantly outperformed Clinton’s margin in the district in November. Democratic candidates have also performed better than Clinton in several special elections for state legislative seats since the presidential election. “If this trend continues throughout 2017 as the data accumulate, this could be suggestive of broader GOP problems and intensified Democratic enthusiasm,” Kyle Kondik, an election analyst at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, wrote in an assessment of the Georgia special election ahead of Tuesday’s results.

In some ways, Ossoff is an unlikely contender to emerge as a face of the self-described Democratic “resistance” to Trump. The 30-year old candidate came across in interviews as polished, but guarded, and wary of saying anything that would alienate moderate independent or Republican voters in the district. Some of his campaign promises have a distinctly conservative flavor: Ossoff’s website promises that he “will work in Congress to reduce the tax burden on small businesses.” In one of his ads, he says that “both parties in Washington waste too much of your money” and promises to work with anyone “who respects your tax dollars.” That element of his campaign may now come in for criticism from progressive Democrats who feel frustrated by the preliminary election result. Even so, Ossoff has run ads that made it sound like he was trying to frame the race a referendum on Trump. “The last election was a wake up call,” one ad proclaims. In another, Ossoff warns that Trump “could start an unnecessary war,” and is “embarrassing us on the world stage.” In the run-up to voting on Tuesday, however, Ossoff attempted to avoid a focus on Trump, telling reporters instead that the race was “about local issues,” above all else. Shortly after midnight, President Trump tweeted that the result was a “BIG R win.” Price won re-election in in November by a double digit margin. Republicans have tried to make the race a referendum on Washington too. GOP outside groups attempted to tie Ossoff to House Minority Leader “Nancy Pelosi’s liberal agenda,” in one commercial, while other attack ads painted him as an untrustworthy candidate who has exaggerated his credentials and connection to the district. The Republican National Committee pointed out that that he has received a vast amount of money from out-of-state donors, and doesn’t live in the sixth district.