The temptation to look for parallels in former (or hypothetical) presidents only obscures just how unsettled and unpredictable the current commander in chief actually is.

In honor of Passover, let us pose a question: Why is this president different from all other presidents? What if, in fact, he is not? After a series of flip-flops over the last week, there’s a spring bloom of takes arguing that President Trump is just like other presidents, real or hypothetical. Jonathan Chait, for example, writes that “Donald Trump is just George W. Bush but racist.” Chait points out that Trump has dropped many of the trappings of supposed populism he adopted during the campaign: He has oriented his domestic policy around traditional Republican priorities: deregulation, especially of the financial sector and fossil fuels, and regressive tax cuts. Report after report finds chief executive officers streaming into the White House and essentially dictating policy. Then there’s foreign policy. As if Trump’s decision to launch missile strikes against Syria were not a dramatic enough shift, Eli Lake reports that H.R. McMaster, the national security adviser, was working through plans that could put tens of thousands of American troops in Syria as well. It’s reminiscent of Bush’s hawkish interventionism, Chait writes: “The ideological distance between Trump’s economic and foreign policy and George W. Bush’s has collapsed.” Related Story The Education of Donald J. Trump But wait, how can Trump be Bush if he’s actually the woman he defeated in November? Jack Shafer writes that Trump’s recent reversals in an interview with The Wall Street Journal show that the president has “completed his transformation into a standard chief executive of the United States by espousing many of the hallmark policies one would have associated with President Hillary Clinton.” Shafer points out that Trump’s White House features Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, just as Chelsea and Bill would have been players in Hillary’s West Wing. She was criticized as too close to Goldman Sachs, but Trump has turned the investment bank into a farm team for his administration. He charged she’d be under FBI investigation; now he is.

But wait again! Could it be that Trump is not actually Hillary Clinton or George W. Bush, but in fact represents the third term for Barack Obama? Once, he railed against Obama’s choice for Federal Reserve chair and promised to replace her. These days, he’s got positive things to say about her, leading the Financial Times’ Alan Beattie to liken Trump to his predecessor: Barack Obama's steady-as-she-goes third term in office continues apace. https://t.co/ruOPYbjD0p — Alan Beattie (@alanbeattie) April 12, 2017 Shafer sees an Obama comparison, too, if in a more superficial sense: “Before and during the campaign, he criticized Obama for golfing instead of tending to whatever crisis in high fermentation that moment .… He’s taken a mulligan on that pledge as president, exceeding Obama’s devotion to the links with gusto.” And let’s not even touch Jeffrey Lord’s contention that Trump is somehow the Martin Luther King Jr. of health care. There are some serious flaws in these comparisons. Trump cannot be Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and George W. Bush. Consider the transitive-property problems: Obama was surely not Bush, even if they did share a fondness for, say, legally dubious foreign drone strikes. Distilled to their essence, they seem to take the fact that Trump has hired a qualified national security adviser and begun to learn the basics of economic policy, and extrapolated that to mean that he is the same as his predecessors. Trump has moved closer to U.S. policies of the past, but a certain amount of continuity is standard—by design, it takes more than a change of president to turn the entire American government upside down. Other changes are the product of collisions with reality. Trump’s decision to strike Syria looks like a reaction to domestic political outcry, and his newfound tension with Russia flows from his realization of the Kremlin’s role in Syria, rather than a deeper shift in worldview. Trump’s economic policy was always questionably populist, partnering tough rhetoric about offshoring and trade deals with fairly standard conservative, wealth-friendly proposals.