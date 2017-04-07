A federal judge signed off on a consent decree to reform the troubled Baltimore Police Department on Friday, two years after the death of Freddie Gray sparked violent protests and focused national attention on the city’s law-enforcement problems. It could also be the among the last of its kind for the immediate future. The consent decree is “is comprehensive, detailed, and precise,” Judge James Bredar wrote in his order approving the draft. “It appears to be balanced and well-calibrated to achieve the parties’ shared, jointly-stated objectives. After close review of the proposed decree, and in light of all other submissions on the docket and in open Court, the Court concludes the decree is fair, adequate, and reasonable.” In approving the decree, Bredar also denied an 11th-hour request by Justice Department lawyers to delay his decision for 30 days. The request came after Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered a department-wide review earlier this month of federal oversight efforts of state and local police departments. But Bredar was unwilling to grant the government any delays, telling both parties they were well past the stage in negotiations for unilateral action.

“The time for negotiating the agreement is over,” Bredar wrote. “The only question now is whether the Court needs more time to consider the proposed decree. It does not.” The decree itself was negotiated by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the Baltimore Police Department in the closing days of the Obama administration. Under Barack Obama, Justice Department lawyers opened 25 investigations into local law enforcement agencies for unconstitutional practices. Among the police departments targeted were in Ferguson, Missouri, where predatory stops and arrests overwhelmingly targeted African Americans, and Chicago, where a damning Justice Department report in January found “systemic” violations of civil rights. But that trend seems likely to reverse itself under the Trump administration. President Trump aligned himself closely with law enforcement during the presidential campaign, describing himself as a “law and order” candidate. Sessions is also a longtime critic of federal consent decrees, which he views as excessively burdensome for the local police departments that operate under them. In a statement Friday, the attorney general said he had “grave concerns” the decree would “result in a less safe city.” “The mayor and police chief in Baltimore say they are committed to better policing and that there should be no delay to review this decree, but there are clear departures from many proven principles of good policing that we fear will result in more crime,” Sessions said. “The citizens of Baltimore deserve to see a real and lasting reduction in the fast-rising violent crime threatening the city.”