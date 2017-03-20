Updated at 4:07 p.m. ET
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer indicated on Monday that President Trump is sticking with his allegations that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, even after FBI Director James Comey insisted earlier in the day that he himself has “no information” to support that claim.
During a House Intelligence Committee hearing, Ranking Member Adam Schiff asked Comey if Trump’s accusations were true. He referred to a March 4 tweet in which the president said, without providing evidence, that he “just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Comey replied that he has “no information that supports those tweets, and we have looked carefully inside the FBI.” A spokesman for Obama has called the claims false, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes added during the hearing that there was “not a physical wiretap of Trump Tower.”
Later in the afternoon, Spicer was asked by a reporter if Trump was “prepared to withdraw that accusation and apologize” to Obama, given Comey’s testimony. Spicer said “No,” and suggested that more information could still come to light. “We started a hearing. It’s still ongoing,” Spicer said. “I think there’s a lot of areas that still need to be covered. There’s a lot of information that still needs to be discussed.”
Yet while Spicer suggested it’s too early to say with certainty whether Trump’s wiretapping claims lack evidence, he also seemed to imply that speculation over another matter—potential links between the Trump campaign and Russia—has gone on for too long.
In his testimony, Comey publicly confirmed for the first time that the agency is examining Russia’s involvement in last year’s election. “The FBI,” Comey said, “is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election,” including “the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”
During the briefing, though, Spicer dismissed the idea that there might have been collusion. “There’s a point at which you continue to search for something that everyone who has been briefed hasn’t seen or found,” Spicer said. “There is no evidence, according to the people that have been briefed, of any collusion or activity that leads them to belief that that exists. I think that is an important point that gets overlooked over and over again,” he said. “You can continue to look for something, but continuing to look for something that doesn’t exist, doesn’t matter.”