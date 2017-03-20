Updated at 4:07 p.m. ET

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer indicated on Monday that President Trump is sticking with his allegations that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, even after FBI Director James Comey insisted earlier in the day that he himself has “no information” to support that claim.

During a House Intelligence Committee hearing, Ranking Member Adam Schiff asked Comey if Trump’s accusations were true. He referred to a March 4 tweet in which the president said, without providing evidence, that he “just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Comey replied that he has “no information that supports those tweets, and we have looked carefully inside the FBI.” A spokesman for Obama has called the claims false, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes added during the hearing that there was “not a physical wiretap of Trump Tower.”

Later in the afternoon, Spicer was asked by a reporter if Trump was “prepared to withdraw that accusation and apologize” to Obama, given Comey’s testimony. Spicer said “No,” and suggested that more information could still come to light. “We started a hearing. It’s still ongoing,” Spicer said. “I think there’s a lot of areas that still need to be covered. There’s a lot of information that still needs to be discussed.”