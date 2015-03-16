President Trump replaced his controversial travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries with a scaled-back version on Monday, narrowing its scope to block only new applicants for visas and removing Iraq from its coverage. The new order, which goes into effect one minute after midnight on March 16, prohibits entry into the United States for citizens of six countries—Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen—for 90 days for those who do not already hold a valid visa. New visas will not be issued and expired visas will not be renewed for citizens from the six countries during the 90-day period. That’s a major shift from the original January 27 order, which suspended virtually all visa travel from those six countries, as well as Iraq. The sweeping travel ban affected hundreds of thousands of immigrants living inside the United States, including permanent residents from the original seven countries with valid green cards. The ban’s sudden implementation led to chaos at major U.S. airports as hundreds of travelers were blocked from entering the country mid-transit.

In a conference call with reporters on Monday, Homeland Security officials stressed the order’s narrow impact. “If you're in the United States on the effective date of this order, which is March 16, it does not apply to you,” a senior Homeland Security department official said. “If you have a valid visa on the effective date of this order, it does not apply to you.” Travelers from the six countries with valid, multi-entry visas “aren’t going to have any issues,” the official emphasized. Another major change is the removal of Iraq from the list of countries affected by the moratorium. “On the basis of negotiations that have taken place between the Government of Iraq and the U.S. Department of State in the last month, Iraq will increase cooperation with the U.S. Government on the vetting of its citizens applying for a visa to travel to the United States,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a factsheet on Monday. “As a result of this increased information sharing, Iraqi citizens are not affected by the Executive Order.” That change came amid strong diplomatic pressure from the Iraqi government, which is currently fighting alongside the U.S. military against ISIS in the country’s northern regions. Iraqi translators who worked alongside U.S. soldiers during the war will also be free to enter the United States; their exclusion from the original order frustrated Pentagon officials until the Trump administration carved out an exemption in February.