As FBI Director James Comey's congressional testimony contradicted several claims made by President Trump, the presidential Twitter feed offered a distorted account of what Comey said.

If you watched James Comey’s sensational testimony on Capitol Hill Monday—or read about it in the ensuing avalanche of coverage from mainstream media organizations—you saw something extraordinary take place: For the first time, the FBI director publicly confirmed that the Justice Department is investigating whether President Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election. The stunning announcement quickly ricocheted across the global news media—splashing itself across cable news chyrons, dominating homepages in multiple languages, and all but ensuring that the Russia story will receive A1 treatment for the foreseeable future. But if you happen to be one of the millions of Americans who gets your news—at least in part—from Trump’s presidential Twitter feed, you saw a very different story unfold Monday. In an unprecedented—and somewhat surreal—attempt at real-time revisionism on the part of the White House, the official @POTUS Twitter account spent the afternoon live-tweeting the House Intelligence Committee hearing where Comey and NSA Director Michael Rogers were testifying. Over the course of three hours, the presidential Twitter feed posted half-a-dozen video clips from the hearing, each with a brief description that aimed to advance Trump’s self-interested version of the Russia controversy.

In some cases, such as this one, the tweets were brazenly misleading: The NSA and FBI tell Congress that Russia did not influence electoral process. pic.twitter.com/d9HqkxYBt5 — President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017 Trump’s framing here suggests a definitive debunking. In fact, the video embedded in the @POTUS tweet merely shows the NSA director saying he’d seen no evidence of Russia tampering with actual “vote tallies” in key battleground states. There are, of course, many other ways a foreign power could influence the electoral process beyond hacking into America’s voting machines. (According to a report released in January by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI agrees.) In other cases, the @POTUS tweets seemed intended to distract from Comey’s revelation and retrain the spotlight on the nefarious leakers against whom Trump has been railing in recent weeks. FBI Director Comey refuses to deny he briefed President Obama on calls made by Michael Flynn to Russia. pic.twitter.com/cUZ5KgBSYP — President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017 FBI Director Comey says classified leaks to the media have been “unusually active” recently. pic.twitter.com/WumDJSqaFA — President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017 It is unclear who actually authored these tweets. According to the @POTUS Twitter bio, they are mostly written by Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino. But if nothing else, the aide was taking his cues from the boss. Earlier in the day, over at Trump’s personal account, the president had devoted his early-morning Twitter tirade to dismissing coverage of the Russia scandal. “This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!” he wrote in one tweet. “The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign,” he wrote in another.