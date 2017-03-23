House Republicans on Thursday plan to mark the seventh anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act by voting to dismantle the law and reshape the American health-care system. Well, that’s the plan, at least. Hours before the scheduled evening roll call, neither party leaders nor rank-and-file lawmakers know exactly what they’ll be voting on. They haven’t posted the final text of the American Health Care Act, they don’t have an updated projection of how it will impact the deficit or the millions of people currently insured under Obamacare, and they haven’t agreed to the rules governing a House debate. But most ominously for President Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan, Republicans don’t appear to have the votes to pass whatever they put on the floor. Related Story Conservatives Threaten to Sink Republican Health-Care Bill The White House and GOP leaders are still scrambling to assemble a majority, hoping to woo the defiantly conservative House Freedom Caucus with last-minute changes without hemorrhaging support of party moderates. By late Wednesday, leading conservative critics were voicing optimism that Trump would lean on Ryan to broaden the repeal of Obamacare by removing provisions requiring insurance companies to cover maternity care, mental-health treatment, preventive services, and a host of other “essential health benefits” defined in the law. Republican leaders postponed a meeting of their full conference on Thursday morning so the Freedom Caucus could return to the White House for another round of negotiations with Trump. “Donald Trump seems to be doing everything he can to make this work. He seems to be working a lot harder to get an agreement than leaders in our party,” grumbled Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas, a member of the Freedom Caucus. The group spent most of Wednesday afternoon and evening holed up in an office in the Capitol complex, where Trump phoned in to bargain with Representative Mark Meadows, the caucus chairman.

Yet the leadership’s negotiations with conservatives threatened the support of moderates. Ryan spent more than two hours Wednesday night meeting with more than a dozen members of the centrist Tuesday Group and lawmakers representing swing districts. The pow-wow was inconclusive. The Republicans slipped out of the Capitol without speaking to reporters, and immediately after he left, Representative Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, a co-chairman of the Tuesday Group, instructed his staff to release a statement formally opposing the leadership’s bill. Depending on how many lawmakers vote, Republicans can lose no more than 21 or 22 votes on their side. “I believe this bill, in its current form, will lead to the loss of coverage and make insurance unaffordable for too many Americans, particularly for low-to-moderate income and older individuals,” Dent said. “We have an important opportunity to enact reforms that will result in real health-care transformation—bringing down costs and improving health outcomes. This legislation misses the mark.” On Thursday morning, another blue-state Republican, Representative Jaime Herrera Butler of Washington state, also pulled her support, citing the bill’s cuts to Medicaid. Depending on how many lawmakers vote, Republicans can lose no more than 21 or 22 votes on their side and still achieve a majority. Democrats will vote en masse against the bill. Public whip counts put the defections at well over that number, but party leaders can still cross the threshold if they flip the group of conservatives led by Meadows.