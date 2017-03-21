President Trump warns House Republicans they could lose their majority in 2018 if they don’t pass the leadership’s health-care bill on Thursday.

President Trump tried negotiating with conservatives on health care. He brought them to the White House and treated them to a night of bowling. He listened to their concerns about Speaker Paul Ryan’s American Health Care Act. With his customary fanfare, Trump even made the House leadership—despite their initial protests—rewrite key portions of their bill to appease the right. The revised version cuts Obamacare’s taxes sooner, allows states to make the able-bodied poor work for Medicaid, and ensures that people can’t use its new tax credits to pay for abortions. On Tuesday, however, Trump ditched the policy sweet talk and turned to political brass tacks: He came to Capitol Hill and warned fence-sitting House Republicans to support his bill, or else voters will sweep them out of power. Related Story How Trump Tried to Close the Deal on Health Care “Many of you came in on the pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare. I honestly think many of you will lose your seats in 2018 if you don't get this done,” the president told lawmakers inside a private party meeting, according to a Republican in the room. Predicting that Democrats would retake the House in 2018 if Republicans “blow it” on health care, Trump then singled out the bill’s loudest critics: Representative Mark Meadows and the House Freedom Caucus. The president asked Meadows to stand up and urged him to get on board. “Because honestly,” Trump told them, “a loss is not acceptable, folks.” Trump’s hard sell sets up the highest of stakes for the House vote on Thursday: Defeat after such a direct plea would be a humiliating loss for the president, jeopardizing not only the GOP’s pledge to repeal the Affordable Care Act but other key elements of his domestic agenda as well. As Trump has lamented, his hopes for enacting a comprehensive tax-reform bill rest on the passage of healthcare legislation.

Republican leaders loved the president’s message, knowing that only he has the standing among the party base to threaten recalcitrant members who fear Trump’s bully pulpit. “The president just came here and knocked the ball out of the park,” Ryan gushed. “He knocked the cover off the ball.” Yet the speaker, in a press conference after the meeting, also acknowledged how much he stands to lose if the bill goes down: The president was very clear. He laid it on the lines for everybody. We made a promise. Now is the time to keep our promise. If we don’t keep our promise, it will be very hard to manage this. One of the bill’s authors, Chairman Greg Walden of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, was more blunt: “This is a make-or-break vote. I’m not aware of any Plan B,” he told the radio host Hugh Hewitt. Did Trump’s pitch work? Not with Meadows, who told reporters after the meeting that he still opposed the bill and that the leadership lacked the votes to pass it. Nor did the changes Trump negotiated with Republican leaders appease a pair of key conservative activist groups. Moments after he left the Capitol, the Club for Growth announced it would buy $500,000 worth of ads in the districts of 10 swing Republicans to urge them to oppose “RyanCare.” Soon after, Heritage Action declared it would penalize Republicans who vote for the legislation on its annual scorecard. Industry groups representing hospitals, doctors, and many insurers remain opposed despite the changes, as does the AARP.