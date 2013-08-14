Republican leaders are desperate for President Trump to use his vaunted dealmaking skills to sell skeptical conservatives on their flagging American Health Care Act. They need his backing, and more importantly, they need the political cover he provides.

On Friday, the president delivered his first batch of votes.

After meeting with members of the conservative Republican Study Committee, Trump and House GOP leaders agreed to push the Medicaid provisions in their replacement for the Affordable Care Act further to the right. That was enough to win the support of the group, which represents the largest bloc of conservatives in the House. “We stand united today to move this forward for the American people,” proclaimed Representative Mark Walker of North Carolina, chairman of the RSC and an initial critic of the GOP health-care proposal.

According to a Republican aide briefed on the changes, states will now have the option of accepting a block grant from the federal government instead of receiving funding based on enrollment in the program under the leadership’s original proposal. They’ll also be allowed to institute work requirements for recipients, and states that did not expand Medicaid under Obamacare will be blocked from doing so during the transition. Under another revision, conservatives won the inclusion of language barring recipients from using the bill’s tax credits to pay for abortions. The changes are likely to be included in a manager’s amendment that would be unveiled next week before the final vote.

In the Oval Office, Trump boasted that he had secured the backing of all 13 lawmakers in the meeting. “I want everyone to know I’m 100 percent behind this,” the president said, giving Speaker Paul Ryan and his allies the full-throated endorsement they’ve been seeking for their bill. In a sign of confidence, the House leadership announced shortly after the meeting that they’d bring the revised bill to a full floor vote next Thursday.

Yet Trump remains far from closing the deal with conservatives. Only a few of the lawmakers comprising the baker’s dozen at the White House on Friday had vocally opposed the bill. Most were publicly undecided, and a couple were already onboard. The Republican Study Committee makes up well over half of the 237 members of the GOP House conference, and their support is necessary but not sufficient for the bill to gain the 216 votes it needs to pass.